Report: Palace Eye Premier League Stalwart to Replace Glasner

Crystal Palace Considering David Moyes to Replace Oliver Glasner – Is It the Right Move?

Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing veteran British manager David Moyes as a potential replacement for Oliver Glasner, who is currently struggling at Selhurst Park. This rumour, first reported by Caught Offside, suggests that Moyes, who has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season, could be set for a return to the Premier League.

The Eagles, after a promising end to last season under Glasner, have started this campaign poorly, and speculation over the Austrian’s future is increasing. Palace fans, understandably, have mixed feelings about the potential appointment of Moyes, a manager with both a solid Premier League record and notable failures.

A Premier League Stalwart with Limitations

David Moyes may not be everyone’s favourite choice, particularly among those who remember his ill-fated stint at Manchester United. Replacing Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 was always going to be a thankless task, and Moyes’ spell at Old Trafford is often viewed as a failure.

However, it’s important not to overlook Moyes’ other achievements. The 61-year-old Scotsman is highly regarded for his ability to stabilise clubs and guide them to mid-table safety, often overachieving with limited resources. As Caught Offside states, “Moyes has a very solid track record in terms of keeping clubs stable in the Premier League.” This could be exactly what Palace need right now as they risk sliding into a relegation battle.

Challenges at Selhurst Park

Taking over Crystal Palace would be no easy feat for Moyes. Following the departure of star winger Michael Olise in the summer, the club’s attacking potency has been significantly diminished. Glasner has struggled to find a tactical solution, and Moyes would inherit a squad needing immediate direction.

Although Moyes’ football style isn’t always the most thrilling, his pragmatic approach might suit a Palace side that needs to scrap for points. As Caught Offside points out, “The style of football won’t always be that special, but at the moment Palace are at risk of slipping into a relegation battle under Glasner.”

Can Moyes Lead Palace to Safety?

If Moyes were appointed, there would be no guarantee of success. However, given his experience and knack for building solid defences, he could give Palace the best chance to survive and rebuild. Glasner may not be on the verge of sacking, but Palace’s board are likely monitoring the situation closely. If results don’t improve, a change could be imminent.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Appointing David Moyes feels like a step back, not forward. Moyes has never won a major trophy, and while he did admirably at West Ham, he’s not known for exciting, attacking football – something fans have craved since the Roy Hodgson era. Palace has shown flashes of flair in recent years, and Moyes’ more conservative approach could stifle the young talents at the club.

Michael Olise’s departure is a massive blow, but a manager like Glasner, known for more progressive football, might eventually develop a system to compensate for the loss. While Moyes is seen as a stabiliser, many Palace fans will be concerned that he won’t take the club beyond mere survival. As some might argue, Moyes’ track record of “keeping clubs stable” could mean years of mid-table mediocrity rather than the thrilling push for European football that many supporters hoped for not so long ago.

The scepticism stems from Moyes’ past, particularly his struggles at Manchester United and his perceived inability to handle bigger clubs or step up to the next level. Although Palace aren’t on the same scale as United, fans may feel uneasy about entrusting their future to a manager who doesn’t represent the attacking philosophy they desire. Instead of Moyes, some Palace faithful might prefer a younger, more dynamic coach with fresh ideas. Only time will tell if this potential move would be the right one.