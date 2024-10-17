Preview: Forest vs Palace – Prediction and Team News

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Showdown Preview

Nottingham Forest welcome Crystal Palace to the City Ground on Monday night in a Premier League clash that holds importance for both sides. As the season progresses, Forest are keen to maintain their solid start, while Palace are still searching for their first victory. With pressure mounting on the visiting side, this fixture promises to be an intriguing contest.

Kick-Off Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for Monday, 21 October 2024, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. The match will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham, a stadium known for its intense atmosphere and vocal home support.

Where to Watch Forest vs Palace

For those not attending the match in person, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match live via the Sky Go app, making it easy for fans to follow the action from wherever they are.

Team News: Key Players Missing

Nottingham Forest head into the game with a few concerns in midfield. Morgan Gibbs-White, who withdrew from the England squad during the international break, will need to be assessed before Monday’s clash. Additionally, Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare are ruled out, while James Ward-Prowse is suspended after his red card against Chelsea. Goalkeeper Matt Turner, on loan from Palace, will be unavailable due to the terms of his loan deal.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace are also dealing with several absentees. Adam Wharton withdrew from the England U21 squad as a precaution and remains a doubt. Palace are expected to be without Chadi Riad, Rob Holding, Daniel Munoz, and Matheus Franca, all of whom are nursing injuries.

Prediction: Forest to Edge a Tight Encounter

Nottingham Forest have been defensively resilient this season, losing only once in their campaign so far. Their ability to remain organised at the back could frustrate a Crystal Palace side that has struggled for form. Palace, meanwhile, are under pressure to pick up points, but Forest’s home advantage may just tip the balance in their favour.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace