Report: Tuchel Targets Chelsea Coaches for England Setup

Tuchel Targets Chelsea Coaches to Strengthen England Backroom Staff

Thomas Tuchel is wasting no time in shaping his new backroom team for England, as he prepares for the demanding task of leading the Three Lions to the 2026 World Cup. Appointed as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor, Tuchel has already confirmed Anthony Barry as his assistant. However, Tuchel’s plans don’t stop there – he is looking to his former club, Chelsea, for additional staff, hoping to raid Stamford Bridge for goalkeeping coach Hilario and performance analyst James Melbourne.

Chelsea Connection: Tuchel’s Blueprint for Success

Tuchel’s fondness for the Chelsea staff he worked with during his successful tenure at the club is well documented. After leading the Blues to a Champions League triumph in 2021, the German manager established close relationships with many key figures behind the scenes, and it appears he now wants to bring some of that expertise to the national team.

Anthony Barry, a crucial part of Tuchel’s Chelsea coaching team, has already been confirmed as England’s No 2. As the Daily Mail reports, “Mail Sport understands that Tuchel is set to return to Stamford Bridge for a couple more members of his Three Lions team.” These include Hilario, the former Chelsea goalkeeper, and Melbourne, a long-serving performance analyst.

Why Hilario and Melbourne?

Hilario’s long-standing role at Chelsea has made him a respected figure in the goalkeeping department. Having served under multiple managers since 2016, the Portuguese coach’s experience and rapport with Tuchel make him a natural fit for the England setup. While an official approach has not yet been made, it’s understood that Hilario is firmly on Tuchel’s radar.

Similarly, James Melbourne’s performance analysis expertise could be a valuable asset for England. Melbourne has been a constant presence at Stamford Bridge since 2005, overseeing performance analysis under various regimes. It remains to be seen whether he will leave Chelsea altogether or take on a part-time role with the FA, but his potential contribution to Tuchel’s England vision is significant.

FA’s Confidence in Tuchel’s Vision

FA CEO Mark Bullingham expressed his confidence in the decision to appoint Tuchel as England manager. “We believe he gives us the best chance of winning the World Cup,” Bullingham stated, adding that Tuchel emerged as the outstanding candidate from a competitive field of around 10 applicants.

Tuchel’s commitment to assembling a trusted team of experts, drawn from his past successes, could be key to England’s ambitions. With the likes of Hilario and Melbourne potentially joining, it’s clear that Tuchel is intent on surrounding himself with professionals he knows can deliver results.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Thomas Tuchel’s desire to bring familiar faces into his England backroom staff may be seen as a testament to Chelsea’s behind-the-scenes strength, but it is also a potential blow to the club.

Hilario, a beloved figure at the club, has been integral to Chelsea’s goalkeeping department for years. Losing him would be a significant change, especially given his close relationships with current and former players. The same applies to James Melbourne, whose performance analysis expertise has been a quiet yet important part of Chelsea’s infrastructure since 2005. If both leave to join Tuchel, Chelsea could face the challenge of filling these vital roles quickly, which may impact their own long-term stability.

While it’s always encouraging to see former staff take on prominent roles, there’s also a sense of loss. Chelsea supporters, already navigating a period of change, might view this as another disruption in the continuity of their beloved club’s ethos. Tuchel’s raid on Stamford Bridge feels personal, and many Chelsea fans will be hoping that the club can retain some of its backbone while continuing to rebuild under a new era of leadership.