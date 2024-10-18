“It’s Not Easy” – Former Star Opens Up on Man United Struggles, Erik Ten Hag and La Liga Transfer Move

Donny van de Beek: Rediscovering His Form in Girona

Donny van de Beek has always been a player of immense potential. After a promising start at Ajax and a frustrating spell at Manchester United, his recent move to Girona in La Liga offers the Dutch midfielder a fresh start. In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Van de Beek opened up about his journey from Premier League struggles to finding new hope in Spain.

Van de Beek’s Move to Girona

Van de Beek’s transition to Girona has been met with optimism, both from the player and the club. He arrived on a modest fee of just €500,000 (£417,000), a far cry from the £35 million Manchester United paid Ajax for him in 2020. Despite his relatively low price tag, there are high hopes that Van de Beek can revitalise his career in Spain.

Van de Beek described his new environment as refreshing, saying, “It’s a very nice club with good people, nice team-mates…we can see that we’re growing.” His optimism is evident, as he expresses gratitude for the tight-knit atmosphere at Girona, contrasting it with the larger clubs he previously played for, such as Manchester United and Ajax.

The move also represents a personal transformation for the midfielder, who admitted his time at United had been mentally challenging due to his lack of consistent playing time. “If you don’t play for that long, then mentally it’s not easy,” Van de Beek confessed.

A Difficult Spell at Manchester United

When Manchester United signed Van de Beek, expectations were high. His dynamic performances at Ajax, particularly during their deep run in the 2018-19 Champions League, earned him a reputation as a bright talent. However, things quickly went south at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek reflected on his frustrating time in England, acknowledging that something didn’t quite click. “In some places, it’s clicking, but sometimes, in other situations, it’s not,” he said of his time under multiple managers, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, and Erik ten Hag.

Although Erik ten Hag, his former manager at Ajax, arrived at United in 2022, the anticipated resurgence for Van de Beek never materialised. “I think it was quite unlucky…I got injured, and that was not easy,” he explained. His knee injury in January 2023 sidelined him for months, forcing him to restart his fitness and development from scratch.

Rebuilding Confidence at Girona

Now at Girona, Van de Beek is focused on regaining his best form. He started all three La Liga matches before the international break, and his performance is slowly improving. His first goal in over two years, scored in Girona’s Champions League clash against Feyenoord, was a significant moment. Reflecting on the goal, he said, “It was so good…You feel again the adrenaline in your body.”

The future looks brighter for Van de Beek. His determination is clear, as he focuses on becoming “the best version of himself” during his time in Spain. His happiness and form seem to be returning, and with a supportive team and management behind him, he has a genuine chance to flourish.

Mental Toughness and Girona’s Supportive Atmosphere

Van de Beek has been open about the mental toll his time at Manchester United took on him. However, Girona’s warm environment has helped him regain confidence. He highlighted how the club’s approach—both on and off the field—has contributed to his mental well-being. “People in Girona are very enthusiastic…It’s nice to be a part of that,” he shared.

Girona’s progress as a club is an encouraging sign, and Van de Beek’s personal development is closely aligned with their growth. As Girona builds its academy and strengthens its team, Van de Beek has the chance to be a vital part of their rise.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Manchester United fans, the case of Donny van de Beek is bittersweet. He arrived with such promise but left with many questions unanswered. Many supporters will wonder what could have been if Van de Beek had been given more consistent opportunities under Solskjaer or if he had avoided that devastating knee injury under Ten Hag.

In hindsight, Van de Beek’s struggles reflect the broader instability at Manchester United over the past few seasons. The constant managerial changes and lack of a clear playing identity at the club undoubtedly contributed to his struggles. Van de Beek himself admitted that while he had great relationships with many at United, “you need to do it yourself as a player.” It is this mindset that will likely resonate with fans who wanted to see him succeed.

As Van de Beek rebuilds his career in Spain, there is no denying that United supporters will keep an eye on his progress, hoping he can rediscover the magic that once made him one of Europe’s most promising talents. For now, Girona seems like the perfect place for Van de Beek to heal, grow, and finally get back to his best.