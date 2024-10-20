Report: Arsenal Receive Huge Boost in Bid to Sign £20m La Liga Star

Arsenal Eye Joan Garcia: A Move That May Not Be Worth It

Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation has been a hot topic since the arrival of David Raya, and the transfer of Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton left many wondering about the Gunners’ next move. Joan Garcia, the talented Espanyol keeper, has recently been linked to Arsenal again, but the financial demands surrounding his transfer may complicate things.

Espanyol’s Stance and Arsenal’s Missed Opportunity

Espanyol made it clear last summer that they weren’t willing to part with Joan Garcia for anything less than his full release clause of €30 million (£25 million). Arsenal, reportedly keen on signing him as a backup for Raya, were priced out of the move. Instead, the club brought in the experienced Neto from Bournemouth on a loan deal that now looks more like a stopgap solution than a long-term plan.

As it stands, “Espanyol rebuffed a bid of around £16m from the North London giants,” according to Sports Mole. Despite his undeniable talent and his role in Espanyol’s promotion campaign, Arsenal hesitated due to the hefty price tag, which left the club in a tricky situation.

Reduced Clause Gives Arsenal Another Chance

There is a glimmer of hope for Arsenal, though. Mundo Deportivo reports that Joan Garcia’s release clause will drop by €5 million (£4.2 million) during the first 15 days of the upcoming transfer window. During this short window, Arsenal could swoop in and secure Garcia for €25 million (£20.8 million).

However, there’s a catch. The release clause will rise back up to €30 million (£25 million) after that two-week period, and if Garcia continues to impress and earns a Spain national team call-up, the fee could even increase to €35 million (£29.2 million). Time, it seems, is of the essence if Arsenal wants to capitalise on this opportunity.

Garcia’s current form doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, though. While he’s highly rated, he has kept just one clean sheet in his first 10 La Liga appearances this season. This will likely give Arsenal’s decision-makers pause, especially when considering the alternatives available.

Arsenal’s Goalkeeper Dilemma: A Long-Term Strategy Needed

Arsenal’s current reliance on Neto may turn out to be a misstep. Neto, despite his experience, is cup-tied for Arsenal’s EFL Cup fixtures, which led to 16-year-old Jack Porter being thrust into action. While youth development is vital, it’s clear that Mikel Arteta needs a more stable backup option. This season, Neto couldn’t even feature against Bournemouth, his parent club, further compounding Arsenal’s goalkeeper issues.

With Neto expected to return to Bournemouth next summer, Arsenal must decide on a long-term solution. While Joan Garcia remains an option, Arsenal could also explore other avenues. As Sports Mole mentioned, “Arsenal could do better than to spend over £20m on a backup goalkeeper.”

Should Arsenal Move for Garcia or Promote from Within?

There is no denying that Arsenal is in need of a solid backup keeper, but is Joan Garcia the right man for the job? His relatively modest number of clean sheets and Espanyol’s high valuation raise serious doubts. Even with the temporary reduction in his release clause, Arsenal might be better off looking elsewhere or promoting one of their own academy products.

Tommy Setford, a promising teenager who was promoted to the bench for the Bournemouth match, is among several young keepers vying for a chance. Lucas Nygaard and Alexei Rojas are also names to watch, and with the club’s strong youth development focus, promoting from within might be the smarter financial move.

After all, “the Gunners only forked out £27m to sign current number one Raya,” so it’s difficult to justify spending more than £20 million on a backup keeper when internal solutions might suffice. The question remains: should Arsenal go all-in for Joan Garcia or focus on nurturing their homegrown talent?

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The idea of signing Joan Garcia is intriguing but also a bit concerning. On the one hand, it’s always exciting when your club is linked to promising young talent, especially someone with Garcia’s profile – an Olympic gold medallist and a key figure in Espanyol’s promotion.

However, his current form does raise a few eyebrows. Just one clean sheet in 10 La Liga matches isn’t exactly inspiring confidence, especially when we’re talking about paying a hefty fee for someone who isn’t guaranteed to push David Raya for the starting spot. At £20.8 million, he’d be more of a luxury backup rather than a necessary signing.

Furthermore, Arsenal fans have seen their club make questionable signings in the past, spending big money on players who didn’t quite fit the squad. It makes you wonder if the club should really gamble on Garcia when there’s already promising talent in the academy, like Tommy Setford or Lucas Nygaard, who could be given a shot. Why not save the money and trust the youth system?

In the end, while Garcia is certainly a name to watch, Arsenal fans would likely prefer to see the club either find a cheaper, experienced option or invest in developing homegrown talent rather than splashing out on another backup.