Postecoglou Provides Key Tottenham Injury Update Ahead of Europa League Clash

Tottenham Injury Update: Son’s Return and Two Key Absentees

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur continues its journey under the new manager with a commanding 4-1 comeback victory over West Ham. A side that previously faltered against Brighton in a 3-2 defeat showed immense character to bounce back. However, despite the victory, two injury concerns linger as Spurs approach crucial fixtures against AZ Alkmaar and Crystal Palace.

Son Shines on Return, Richarlison Makes Cameo

The biggest boost for Tottenham was the return of captain Heung-min Son, who marked his comeback with a goal after a three-game absence due to a hamstring issue. Son’s importance to Postecoglou’s system is undeniable, and his return could not have been timelier.

Richarlison also made a late appearance, having recovered from a calf injury. Though limited to a cameo, the Brazilian’s return to action signals depth in Tottenham’s attack, a critical factor as the fixtures pile up.

Odobert and Spence Still Sidelined

Tottenham’s latest injury update focuses on Wilson Odobert and Djed Spence, both of whom remain sidelined. Odobert, a £25 million summer signing, suffered a hamstring injury during their Carabao Cup win over Coventry. Although his recovery has progressed, he is expected to miss upcoming matches. However, Postecoglou remains optimistic that the former Burnley winger will return to full training soon.

Meanwhile, Djed Spence’s groin strain continues to keep him out of action. The right-back picked up the injury in training last week, and his return date remains uncertain. Postecoglou’s cautious approach suggests Spence is unlikely to feature in the next two games, but the injury is reportedly minor.

Key Fixtures Loom for Tottenham

Tottenham will look to build momentum in both domestic and European competitions as they face AZ Alkmaar on October 24 and Crystal Palace on October 27. Fans will be hopeful that Odobert and Spence make a swift return, particularly with the intensity of Postecoglou’s pressing style requiring all hands on deck.