Report: Leipzig Star Signs New Deal Amid Growing Interest from Top Clubs

Castello Lukeba Extends Leipzig Contract Amid Growing Interest

Castello Lukeba has extended his contract with RB Leipzig until June 2029. The promising French defender, highly sought after by European giants like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool, has made significant strides since joining the Bundesliga side.

Securing Leipzig’s Long-Term Future

Leipzig’s decision to secure Lukeba’s future is a strategic move. The central defender has quickly become one of the most coveted young talents in Europe. His rise to prominence has been marked by interest from some of football’s most prestigious clubs. As reported by RMC Sport, Lukeba’s contract extension, initially set to run until 2028, now stretches a year further. This is a major boost for Leipzig, giving them an advantage in a future transfer saga that could see multiple clubs vying for his signature.

“Lukeba is a player in demand, and securing him until 2029 was crucial,” sources close to the club reveal. Leipzig are well aware that clubs like Real Madrid are monitoring the defender, but the extension solidifies their stance in upcoming negotiations.

Interest from European Giants

Lukeba’s form has attracted the likes of Real Madrid, who are expected to make a move for him during the winter transfer window. Manchester United and Liverpool have also been tracking his progress, with reports suggesting the English clubs may try to lure the 20-year-old next summer. Leipzig is expected to be heavily tested by these clubs, and this extension will ensure they are not left empty-handed if Lukeba decides to move.

For now, however, Leipzig has ensured their defensive line remains strong and stable.