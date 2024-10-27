Journalist: How Liverpool’s Bid for Arsenal Playmaker Slipped Away

Jurgen Klopp’s Attempt to Sign Martin Odegaard: A Missed Opportunity for Liverpool

As Liverpool prepare to face Arsenal in a crucial Premier League clash, it’s a reminder of what might have been. Martin Odegaard, who is sidelined for the game, could have been donning the red of Liverpool rather than Arsenal’s famous kit. Jurgen Klopp’s earlier attempts to bring the Norwegian talent to Merseyside highlight a story of near misses, competition, and the power of Real Madrid’s allure.

Odegaard’s Journey: From Norway to North London

Martin Odegaard’s career trajectory has been nothing short of fascinating. He burst onto the scene as a teenage prodigy at Strømsgodset in Norway, attracting the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs. Even then, Klopp recognised his potential, stating, “I spoke to him when he was 15 in Norway and the whole world wanted to sign him. He became the player everybody expected at that time.”

But Odegaard’s journey took him to Real Madrid at the age of 15. Despite the fierce interest from clubs including Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and even Arsenal, it was Madrid’s unique appeal that won the battle for his signature. The allure of the Bernabeu was simply too strong, and Klopp’s efforts to bring him to Borussia Dortmund at the time fell short.

Odegaard eventually found his footing at Arsenal, joining on loan in January 2021 before making the move permanent that summer. Since then, he has established himself as a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s revolution, becoming captain by the start of the 2022/23 season and showcasing leadership and creativity that has been pivotal to Arsenal’s resurgence.

Why Klopp’s Pursuit of Odegaard Failed

The story of Klopp’s attempt to sign Odegaard is a testament to how difficult it is to secure emerging talents. Competing against Europe’s elite, Liverpool, under Klopp’s leadership at Dortmund, tried to lure the young playmaker to the Bundesliga. However, Real Madrid’s global stature and reputation for nurturing young stars were decisive factors.

As Klopp revealed, “The whole world wanted to sign him,” which made it incredibly challenging for Dortmund to stand out. Despite Klopp’s persuasive pitch, Odegaard’s desire to test himself on one of football’s biggest stages tipped the balance in Madrid’s favour. While Dortmund and later Liverpool had built strong footballing projects, they could not match the glamour and history that Los Blancos offered.

Arsenal’s coup in landing Odegaard shows the importance of timing in football transfers. When Odegaard arrived at the Emirates, his career was at a crossroads. It was a perfect match — Arsenal needed a creative spark, and Odegaard needed a platform to prove himself. Since then, he has tallied 31 Premier League goals and 23 assists, underscoring his importance to Arteta’s vision.

Liverpool’s Midfield Evolution Without Odegaard

Had Klopp managed to sign Odegaard, Liverpool’s midfield might have looked very different. At Dortmund, Klopp was known for developing young talents, and Odegaard would have been no exception. His blend of vision, passing, and composure could have added a new dimension to Liverpool’s play, one that relied on precise creativity rather than relentless pressing.

The Reds, instead, focused on other midfield reinforcements over the years. Players like Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson defined Klopp’s midfield at Liverpool, prioritising grit, energy, and control. Odegaard’s elegance and playmaking abilities might have provided an interesting contrast to this dynamic, especially during moments when Liverpool struggled to unlock stubborn defences.

Even now, under Arne Slot’s management, Liverpool’s midfield transformation continues, but one cannot help but wonder how a player of Odegaard’s calibre might have influenced their gameplay and success.

Odegaard’s Growing Influence at Arsenal

For Arsenal, signing Odegaard was a masterstroke. Initially brought in to add depth, he quickly became a vital part of the starting eleven. Arteta’s decision to hand him the captain’s armband reflected not just his performances but also his leadership qualities. His absence due to injury has highlighted just how integral he is to Arsenal’s style, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return.

The battle for Odegaard’s signature was fierce, and it’s interesting to reflect on how things might have unfolded had he chosen a different path. Manchester United, too, were in the running for his signature, with David Moyes initiating contact as early as 2013. However, like Liverpool, they failed to secure his services.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Liverpool fans, hearing Klopp’s admiration for Odegaard might feel like a missed opportunity. Klopp’s ability to identify and nurture talent has been a hallmark of his managerial career. The fact that he saw potential in Odegaard so early shows just how keen Liverpool’s recruitment was on adding a creative spark to the midfield.

A Liverpool fan might view this as a rare miss for Klopp. During his tenure, Klopp successfully signed numerous players who became instrumental in Liverpool’s success, like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk. However, missing out on Odegaard, especially now that he is flourishing at a rival club, is bittersweet. His vision and creativity could have been key assets at Anfield, complementing the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Still, Liverpool fans can take solace in the fact that Klopp’s eye for talent hasn’t diminished. His legacy continues under Arne Slot, and while they missed out on Odegaard, the pursuit shows the ambition of the club to bring in top talents. As the Reds continue to evolve, they will be keen to ensure that the next time a talent like Odegaard emerges, Liverpool will be in a better position to secure their signature.