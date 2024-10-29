Chris Wood’s Resurgence Sparks Contract Talks at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest’s season has been bolstered by the unexpected goal-scoring prowess of Chris Wood, who currently ranks among the Premier League’s top scorers. After netting seven goals since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach, Wood’s performances have prompted Forest to initiate contract extension talks. With his current deal set to expire at season’s end, the New Zealand striker may soon secure a fresh commitment, according to The Telegraph.

Wood’s Impact Rivals Top Premier League Scorers

In the early stages of the season, Wood’s output is only surpassed by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Chelsea’s rising star, Cole Palmer. The 33-year-old forward showcased his lethal presence with a brace in Forest’s recent 3-1 win against Leicester, propelling the club momentarily into fifth place. Signed for £15 million from Newcastle United, Wood’s resurgence epitomises the traditional ‘No. 9’ role, thriving on service rather than flair.

Despite his age, Wood’s robust physicality and goal-poaching instincts have re-established him as a Premier League asset. Reflecting on his performance, Wood credited his teammates, stating, “I feel good and it’s all down to the team. I’m not a player who is going to beat four players and stick it in the top corner, so I rely on the service of my team-mates. I’ve got to keep putting them away for the guys.”

Forest Eye Quick Resolution to Contract Extension

Forest’s management is keen to retain Wood’s services with a proposed contract spanning up to two-and-a-half years. The urgency reflects not only Wood’s contributions but also the club’s belief in his continued impact. Furthermore, Ola Aina’s arrival on a free transfer has added defensive stability, with the club also looking to secure his future.

With a crucial fixture against West Ham United approaching, Forest fans are eager to see if Wood’s golden touch will continue.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant Forest fans have reason to celebrate Chris Wood’s standout performances this season. With a knack for finding the net and a solid team ethic, Wood has become a beacon of hope under Nuno Espirito Santo’s fresh leadership. While critics might question the wisdom of a multi-year contract for a 33-year-old, Wood’s stats this season speak for themselves.

Many supporters may feel that Wood’s role as a target man aligns perfectly with Forest’s style, allowing younger talents to play off his hold-up play. A top-five finish feels ambitious, but with Nuno’s tactical vision and Wood’s scoring form, Forest’s faithful can dream big. Whether this momentum sustains is another question, but for now, Nottingham Forest seems to have struck gold with their ‘underrated No. 9’.