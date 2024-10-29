Preview: Can Chelsea Overcome Newcastle Again in Carabao Cup

Newcastle vs Chelsea: Carabao Cup Showdown at St James’ Park

As Newcastle and Chelsea lock horns once again, this time in the Carabao Cup, a riveting encounter awaits. Coming off a recent Premier League clash where Chelsea clinched a 2-1 victory over Eddie Howe’s side, the Blues arrive with momentum on their side, driven by the excellence of Cole Palmer. Enzo Maresca’s squad depth could prove decisive in this midweek clash as both teams seek Carabao Cup glory.

Match Details and Kick-Off Information

The Carabao Cup fixture is set for a 7:45 pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, hosted at St James’ Park in Newcastle. Supporters can catch the game live on Sky Sports+, with streaming available for subscribers via the Sky Go app.

Team News and Expected Line-Ups

Injuries continue to challenge Eddie Howe’s squad, as key players remain sidelined. Newcastle will miss the presence of Anthony Gordon, who is out with a groin injury, while Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, and long-term absentees Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are also unavailable. The Magpies will look to dig deep within their ranks to compensate for these absences.

Chelsea, by contrast, enter with a clean bill of health. Head coach Enzo Maresca is expected to rotate the line-up, giving his second-string players an opportunity to shine. Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Benoit Badiashile are anticipated to start as Maresca seeks to balance squad fitness and competition success.

Prediction: Can Chelsea Repeat the Premier League Result?

Chelsea’s recent triumph over Newcastle showcased their depth and resilience. The Blues are tipped to replicate that form, though the physicality of an away game at St James’ could test their stamina. Expect Chelsea to capitalise on their recent success, with a predicted 3-1 victory as they press forward in the Carabao Cup journey.