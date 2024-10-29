Preview: Brighton Host Liverpool in Carabao Cup Clash

Brighton vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Spot in Sight

Liverpool’s journey to defend their Carabao Cup title brings them to the south coast, where Brighton awaits in what promises to be a compelling clash. With Arne Slot now at Liverpool’s helm, the Reds aim to build on their dominant 5-1 victory over West Ham in the previous round. Meanwhile, Brighton, under Fabian Hürzeler, will seek a robust showing at the Amex Stadium to test the defending champions and push forward in their own cup run.

Match Details and Kick-Off Information

Brighton and Liverpool face off in this Carabao Cup fixture on Wednesday, October 20, 2024. Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm GMT at the Amex Stadium in Falmer, near Brighton. Fans can tune in on Sky Sports+, with streaming available for subscribers through the Sky Go app.

Team News and Expected Line-Ups

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler faces a few selection challenges due to injuries within his squad. Lewis Dunk, who missed out after sustaining an injury during the weekend warm-up, joins Joao Pedro, Adam Webster, and James Milner on the sidelines. Jack Hinshelwood could make his return, though the Seagulls will need a resilient performance to cope with Liverpool’s firepower.

For Liverpool, Arne Slot will likely assess the fitness of Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley ahead of kick-off, with both returning to training. However, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, and Harvey Elliott remain unavailable, leaving the Reds with some rotational considerations. Slot’s tactical nous will likely come into play as he looks to balance his squad for cup and league ambitions.

Prediction: Liverpool’s Defence Faces a Brighton Test

Liverpool approach this match as favourites, yet they will not underestimate Brighton. The Seagulls, capable of quick, attacking football, may challenge Liverpool’s backline, especially with Dunk absent. Yet, Liverpool’s depth and attacking prowess, even with some rotation, could be enough to edge out a close victory on the road.

Liverpool to win, 1-0.