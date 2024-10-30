Manchester United vs Leicester City: How to Watch the Carabao Cup Clash

Manchester United’s Carabao Clash with Leicester: Stakes and Where to Watch

Manchester United face Leicester City tonight in a high-stakes Carabao Cup showdown at Old Trafford, with a quarter-final spot on the line. Having lifted the trophy last season under Erik ten Hag’s leadership, United also secured the FA Cup. Yet, after ten Hag’s recent departure, Ruud van Nistelrooy now takes interim charge, tasked with steadying the Red Devils in turbulent times.

This fixture takes on added importance given United’s inconsistency in the Premier League. Another setback would deepen the gloom, making a cup run feel crucial for both morale and momentum. With an opponent like Leicester, United must be sharp, resolute, and unwavering.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Leicester City

TV Broadcast: The match airs live on Sky Sports, with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:40 PM GMT and the match itself kicking off at 7:45 PM.

Live Stream: Subscribers can tune in through the Sky Go app.

