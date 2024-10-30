Antony’s Future at Manchester United Under the Spotlight

Following Erik ten Hag’s departure, Manchester United appears set to cut their losses on £86 million signing Antony. TalkSPORT reports that the Brazilian forward, who joined from Ajax in 2022, may be shown the exit as early as January. With only five Premier League goals, Antony has failed to justify his hefty price tag, and his tenure at United has been marked by underwhelming performances.

Ajax, Flamengo, and Potential Suitors

Ajax and Flamengo are reportedly interested in securing Antony’s services, though United may need to accept a significant financial hit to offload him. The decision aligns with growing discontent over Ten Hag’s loyalty to Antony, which reportedly caused friction within the dressing room. Winger Amad Diallo, who was notably sidelined in favour of Antony, struggled to hide his emotions during the recent Europa League fixture against Fenerbahce. Such visible tensions underscore why the club made the decision to part ways with Ten Hag.

Amorim and United’s Next Chapter

In a twist of irony, West Ham’s victory over United ultimately accelerated the decision to sack Ten Hag. With Ruben Amorim in United’s sights, the 39-year-old Sporting manager could bring a fresh approach to Old Trafford. Amorim nearly joined West Ham this past summer, famously flying to London for talks, only for the Hammers to withdraw due to concerns over his £8.3 million release clause.

However, Amorim’s appointment might also stir concerns among United fans. His history of demanding a large support staff could cast uncertainty over club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy’s position. Van Nistelrooy, who has recently taken on an interim coaching role, holds a cherished place among fans, and dismissing him could be perceived as another PR misstep by United’s management.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a concerned Manchester United fan’s perspective, Antony’s looming departure feels like an unfortunate yet necessary step. United invested heavily in the Brazilian, and his underperformance reflects poorly on the club’s recruitment strategy under Ten Hag. Fans might also be wary about Amorim’s potential appointment, given the uncertainty it brings to Van Nistelrooy’s role. Loyalty to club legends resonates deeply with supporters, and any upheaval could risk further alienating an already frustrated fanbase.