Player Ratings: Spurs Sink Man City to Reach Carabao Cup Last Eight

Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Spurs Clinch Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Spot

Spurs Defeat City in a Tense Carabao Cup Clash

Tottenham Hotspur advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Manchester City at home. Ange Postecoglou’s side outplayed Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens, overcoming the Premier League champions with clinical finishes and a resolute defensive display. Timo Werner’s early strike and a second from Pape Matar Sarr were enough to see off City, despite a response from Matheus Nunes just before the break.

Guardiola, perhaps mindful of his team’s intense schedule, opted for a mixed lineup, providing valuable minutes to some of City’s promising youngsters. Tottenham, meanwhile, made several changes to the team that faced Crystal Palace but retained a high-energy approach that saw them exploit City’s vulnerabilities, particularly in the wide areas.

Tottenham Seize Control Early

Spurs hit the ground running with Werner, a much-needed addition to Postecoglou’s starting lineup, slotting home a composed finish after excellent work from Dejan Kulusevski on the right. The German forward, often criticised for his lack of end product, delivered with an assured touch, sending the home fans into raptures. City, clearly unsettled, struggled to impose their usual passing rhythm, as Spurs pressed relentlessly and dominated the midfield battle.

Sarr doubled the advantage with a well-placed effort from outside the box, a strike that demonstrated both his composure and eye for goal. At this point, City’s passing and movement lacked sharpness, and Guardiola’s team appeared out of sync, particularly in Haaland’s absence up front.

City’s Response and Defensive Grit from Spurs

City found their footing late in the first half, as Savinho and Nunes led a resurgence. Savinho’s nimble footwork and creativity troubled the Spurs defence, and it was his pass that set up Nunes for a smart finish to cut the deficit. This goal reignited the visitors’ hopes, setting up a closely contested second half.

Despite the momentum shift, Tottenham’s defence held firm. Guglielmo Vicario was dependable in goal, while the Tottenham backline absorbed City’s attacks with disciplined positioning and well-timed challenges. Substitute Yves Bissouma even made a critical clearance off the line in the closing stages, ensuring City’s late push yielded no further reward.

Player Ratings: Tottenham and Man City

Tottenham

Guglielmo Vicario – 4/10

– 4/10 Archie Gray – 6/10

– 6/10 Cristian Romero – 7/10

– 7/10 Radu Dragusin – 7/10

– 7/10 Micky van de Ven – N/A

– N/A Rodrigo Bentancur – 8/10

– 8/10 Pape Matar Sarr – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Dejan Kulusevski – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Brennan Johnson – 6/10

– 6/10 Dominic Solanke – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 Timo Werner – 8/10

Substitutes

Destiny Udogie (14′ for Van de Ven) – 6/10

(14′ for Van de Ven) – 6/10 Yves Bissouma (46′ for Sarr) – 7/10

(46′ for Sarr) – 7/10 Ben Davies (52′ for Romero) – 6/10

(52′ for Romero) – 6/10 Richarlison (69′ for Werner) – 6/10

(69′ for Werner) – 6/10 Mikey Moore (69′ for Johnson) – 5/10

Man City

Stefan Ortega – 7/10

– 7/10 John Stones – 5/10

– 5/10 Ruben Dias – 6/10

– 6/10 Nathan Ake – 5/10

– 5/10 Ilkay Gundogan – 4/10

– 4/10 Rico Lewis – 7/10

– 7/10 Savinho – 7/10

– 7/10 Nico O’Reilly – 6/10

– 6/10 James McAtee – 6/10

– 6/10 Matheus Nunes – 8/10

– 8/10 Phil Foden – 4/10

Substitutes