Report: West Ham Faces Battle with Rivals Over New Striker

West Ham’s Renewed Pursuit of Yuri Alberto: Can They Finally Secure the Brazilian Hotshot?

West Ham United’s interest in Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto has once again been reignited, with fresh competition from Everton, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford. After missing out on him multiple times, the Hammers are reportedly preparing for another attempt to bring the Corinthians striker to London. As Graeme Bailey of TBRFootball reports, “West Ham United are pursuing Brazil international striker Yuri Alberto again with Premier League rivals Everton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United also keen on the Corinthians hotshot.” With a forward lineup plagued by injuries and underwhelming form, West Ham’s urgency in the January transfer window cannot be overstated.

Why Yuri Alberto Is Back on West Ham’s Radar

Despite missing out on Alberto in the previous transfer windows, West Ham’s need for a reliable striker has become increasingly pressing. Niklas Fullkrug, the former Borussia Dortmund striker, has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and is currently sidelined with an injury. Michail Antonio’s advancing age and Danny Ings’ inconsistency have compounded the issue. As Bailey’s report highlights, “West Ham would ideally like to move Ings on in the New Year,” but with few takers, the club may be left seeking short-term alternatives like Alberto.

For West Ham, a loan deal may be the optimal solution, as Bailey reports that “Alberto may now be available on loan,” a move that could appease West Ham’s financial considerations given their summer spending. By bringing Alberto in temporarily, the club could avoid longer-term financial commitments while still reinforcing their attack.

The Premier League’s Interest in Alberto’s Versatility

Alberto has proven his quality in Brazil, notching six goals in his last six appearances for Corinthians. His finishing ability and versatile style would provide a fresh dynamic to any Premier League squad. TBRFootball notes, “TBR have been told that Newcastle United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and long-time admirers West Ham are, however, keeping a close eye on the one-time Zenit St Petersburg man.” Clubs like Everton and Newcastle are equally in need of depth and agility in the forward positions, so West Ham will have to act quickly to avoid losing out again.

Although Alberto’s last-minute reluctance to leave Corinthians over the summer prevented a Southampton move, the striker may be more open to a transfer this January. His team sits precariously close to the relegation zone in Brazil, increasing the likelihood of a move if they can’t secure safety. Reflecting on his loyalty to Corinthians, Alberto shared, “I stayed because of the trust everyone had in me. That is very important…they gave me positive energy.” However, with the Brazilian season ending soon, Alberto may feel the time is right to pursue a Premier League challenge.

Will West Ham Finally Land Their Target?

Whether Alberto will ultimately join West Ham remains to be seen, but the opportunity could hardly be more advantageous for the club. Given his recent form and Corinthians’ struggles, a January transfer could benefit both Alberto’s career and West Ham’s front line. The looming competition, particularly from Everton and Newcastle, underscores the striker’s appeal, but West Ham may have an edge due to their long-standing interest and Alberto’s potential availability on loan. With Southampton yet to rekindle their summer interest, West Ham could seize this moment to add Alberto’s flair to their ranks.

As West Ham fans anticipate the January transfer window, the question remains: will the fourth time be the charm for West Ham and Yuri Alberto?

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Yuri Alberto’s Performance Data

With Premier League interest mounting around Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, his performance data offers fascinating insights into his potential fit for English football. Fbref’s statistical breakdown gives a comprehensive view of Alberto’s strengths and areas for growth, revealing why clubs are closely monitoring the Brazilian forward.

Strong Offensive Presence

Yuri Alberto’s numbers showcase his attacking prowess. He ranks in the 76th percentile for total shots per 90 minutes (3.09) and Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) at 43, indicating his tendency to create scoring opportunities both for himself and his teammates. His Non-Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) per 90 minutes sits in the 21st percentile, which may reflect some inconsistency in finishing but also shows he’s often in the right areas to threaten.

Further highlighting his attacking contribution, Alberto ranks in the 74th percentile for shot-creating actions (2.60 per 90). This stat points to his ability to contribute to build-up play, which would likely suit a Premier League side looking for a forward capable of generating opportunities beyond traditional poacher duties.

Impressive Ball Progression

Alberto also excels in ball progression metrics, suggesting he can adapt to systems that demand fluid link-up play. His progressive carries per 90 rank in the 83rd percentile, and his successful take-ons in the 78th, indicating a willingness to drive forward and challenge defenders. His ability to receive progressive passes (85th percentile) further reflects his mobility and positional awareness—qualities likely to serve him well in the high-paced Premier League.

Defensive Gaps and Physicality

While Alberto’s attacking and possession metrics impress, his defensive stats reveal areas to develop. Ranking in the 33rd percentile for aerials won and 39th for tackles + interceptions, he may need to adapt physically to match the Premier League’s defensive demands.