Report: Man Utd Set to Rival Liverpool in £60m Transfer Race

Manchester United’s Ambitious Move: Ait-Nouri Poised to be Amorim’s First Signing?

Manchester United are on the cusp of a significant managerial change, with Rúben Amorim reportedly set to take the helm at Old Trafford. The Portuguese tactician, currently with Sporting CP, has been a major focus for United’s football operations since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a controlling 27.7% stake in the club earlier this year. According to GiveMeSport, Amorim has his sights firmly set on Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, a potential first signing that would align with his tactical style.

As Erik ten Hag’s departure unfolds after United’s fourth defeat in nine league matches, this managerial transition signals a new era, with Amorim keen to bring in a left-sided wing-back to reinforce his system. With Liverpool also reportedly vying for Ait-Nouri, this transfer battle promises to be a fierce one.

Red Devils Pursue Ait-Nouri as Key Target

Ait-Nouri has quickly risen to the top of Amorim’s shortlist as a crucial addition for United, with his impressive adaptability making him an ideal fit for Amorim’s dynamic 3-4-3 system. The Algerian international, currently contracted with Wolves until 2025, has drawn significant interest from both Manchester United and Liverpool, each looking for stability and long-term replacements in their defensive lines.

Currently earning £33,000 per week at Wolves, Ait-Nouri is expected to be available for around £60 million, a figure that reflects his value as a defensive mainstay for Wolves under Gary O’Neil. Wolves have placed a premium on the left-back, knowing that both United and Liverpool are intensifying their interest. Amorim, however, seems determined to push through the deal as a foundational move for United’s new-look squad.

Competition from Liverpool

Liverpool’s pursuit of Ait-Nouri comes amid their search for a long-term solution at left-back. With Andy Robertson’s recent challenges against top attackers, notably Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, the club is actively looking to strengthen their defensive setup. This puts Liverpool in direct competition with United, a rivalry that only fuels the appeal of landing Ait-Nouri.

Amorim’s style demands a versatile, attack-minded left-back, and Ait-Nouri fits this mould. He would not only provide defensive support but add an attacking dimension on the wing—something United have missed with Luke Shaw’s recent absence. Amorim’s interest in Ait-Nouri highlights his intent to build a resilient, forward-driving squad, capable of challenging at the highest level.

A Fresh Start and Ambitious Plans

As Amorim’s United tenure draws near, his vision for a revitalised squad becomes evident. The timing seems fitting for Ait-Nouri, who is reportedly seeking a step up to a club challenging for major trophies. He’s made 107 Premier League appearances for Wolves, tallying eight goals and six assists, a record that makes him an attractive option for top clubs. If the reported £60 million valuation can be met, Ait-Nouri could well be the first of several strategic signings aimed at transforming United’s playing style under Amorim.

Manchester United’s intentions to go after Ait-Nouri were reportedly in motion even before Amorim’s likely appointment. GMS sources noted United’s earlier consideration of a bid but suggested that price negotiations delayed the deal. However, with Amorim’s impending arrival, Ait-Nouri may find himself donning a United shirt as soon as the winter transfer window opens, as United prioritise defensive upgrades and a swift response to last season’s challenges.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Manchester United fans are understandably excited about the prospect of Rúben Amorim taking over at Old Trafford. With his tactical prowess and track record at Sporting, he brings a fresh perspective that United has craved. For supporters, the idea of Ait-Nouri becoming his first signing adds another level of anticipation. The young Algerian has already showcased his talent in the Premier League, and his attacking ability would be a welcome addition to United’s backline.

United fans might be encouraged by Amorim’s eye for dynamic, high-energy players like Ait-Nouri. With Luke Shaw sidelined, Ait-Nouri’s arrival would address an immediate need and signal a shift toward a more fluid, aggressive style. Ait-Nouri’s rumoured interest in a club chasing silverware adds further appeal.

Fans will also take pleasure in the competitive aspect of edging Liverpool to the signing. Securing Ait-Nouri over their rivals not only strengthens United’s squad but also affirms their intent to be competitive in every sense. All eyes are now on the winter transfer window, with supporters eagerly awaiting the first moves in what promises to be an exciting new chapter under Amorim.