Gerrard Stands Firm at Al-Ettifaq Amid Calls for Resignation

When Steven Gerrard signed a £15.2m-a-year contract with Al-Ettifaq, he arrived with a sense of purpose, aiming to build a strong team in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving football landscape. The former Liverpool and England legend quickly became a recognisable figure in the Saudi Pro League, steering Al-Ettifaq to a respectable sixth place last season. But just 16 months into his tenure, the club finds itself in a troubling position, sitting 10th in the league and struggling to find its form.

The recent dip in results has led to a wave of criticism. Gerrard’s team has not secured a league victory since mid-September, and Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Al-Jabalain in the King Cup’s last-16 was a low point. The defeat prompted several Saudi pundits and fans to openly call for Gerrard’s resignation, questioning his ability to lead Al-Ettifaq forward.

Defending His Role and Emphasising Commitment

Despite the backlash, Gerrard remains unwavering in his commitment to Al-Ettifaq. At a press conference, he expressed his determination to continue working hard and improve the club’s fortunes. “On the back of recent results in my position, you are always aware of disappointment from fans; I have to take that responsibility on my shoulders,” Gerrard acknowledged. He went on to emphasise his loyalty to Al-Ettifaq and his team, saying, “I don’t react, change, or get overconcerned about social media or anyone on the outside of Ettifaq’s opinion. My priority is this club.”

Gerrard’s resilience in the face of criticism is evident, but challenges persist. The Liverpool icon’s tactical approach has come under scrutiny from various sources, including Saudi sports journalist Mohammed Al-Sadaan, who recently urged Gerrard to step down. Al-Sadaan and other critics argue that while Gerrard has positively impacted Al-Ettifaq off the field, his on-field tactics have yet to yield results. Fellow pundit Nasser Al-Jedaie questioned, “What is the project that Gerrard is leading?”

Addressing Controversies and Responding to Criticism

In addition to handling the criticism surrounding his managerial tactics, Gerrard has had to dispel rumours concerning his commitment to Al-Ettifaq. Allegations emerged suggesting that Gerrard was organising training sessions around Liverpool matches, prioritising his loyalty to his former club over his current role. Gerrard quickly dismissed the rumours, explaining that his training schedule considers factors like prayer times, not Liverpool’s matches.

Refuting the claims, he clarified, “I was asked if I still followed Liverpool, and I said, ‘of course I still follow Liverpool’… I want to make it abundantly clear my priority is Ettifaq.” He continued to underline his dedication to Al-Ettifaq, stating, “I am in a real privileged position. I respect all my previous clubs, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Rangers, and LA Galaxy, but my main importance is this job and trying to make this club in the best possible way on and off the field.”

Gerrard’s response reflects his resolve to dispel distractions and focus on his work with Al-Ettifaq. He reiterated his intention to push forward and support his players through the club’s challenging period.

Meeting with Club Leadership and Focusing on the Future

The pressure on Gerrard also resulted in a meeting with Al-Ettifaq’s head of football, Hatim Al-Misehal. While reports suggested that this meeting could mark the beginning of the end of his tenure, Gerrard clarified that the encounter was routine. “We did meet yesterday, but we meet after every single game,” he explained. He stressed that these meetings serve as regular assessments rather than confrontations, reflecting his commitment to building a positive relationship with the club’s leadership.

In light of Al-Ettifaq’s current struggles, Gerrard’s continued collaboration with Al-Misehal is crucial. By maintaining a stable working environment and addressing issues constructively, Gerrard seeks to regain the fans’ confidence and restore faith in his managerial approach.

Gerrard’s Battle for Redemption at Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard’s journey with Al-Ettifaq has encountered significant hurdles, but he has not wavered in his resolve. As calls for his resignation grow, Gerrard’s determination to turn the club’s fortunes around remains unbroken. He has embraced the responsibility of the club’s current struggles, choosing to focus on resilience and teamwork over external criticism.

Despite the pressures, Gerrard’s words reflect a manager committed to seeing his project through. “I am all in, and I will continue to be all in,” he asserted, reinforcing his loyalty to Al-Ettifaq. Whether he can weather the storm and lead Al-Ettifaq back to winning ways remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Gerrard is ready to fight for his position and aims to silence his critics by delivering results on the pitch.