West Ham’s Pursuit of Ademola Lookman: A Complex Transfer Story

West Ham United are one of several Premier League clubs casting their eyes over Atalanta’s standout winger, Ademola Lookman, as reported by TEAMtalk. The 27-year-old has flourished in Italy, making waves in Serie A and capturing the attention of multiple English clubs keen to offer him a return to familiar turf.

Lookman’s Rise in Serie A

Since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig in August 2022 for a fee of €15 million, Lookman has rapidly cemented himself as an essential asset. His debut season saw him score 15 goals in 33 games, an impressive feat that earned him the Atalanta Player of the Season award. Further accolades followed, including being named to the Ballon d’Or shortlist and finishing 14th in the final vote—a historic achievement for an Atalanta player.

His consistency has made him a key player for the club, and Atalanta have made their stance clear: Lookman is not for sale unless an offer exceeding £60 million materialises. This figure reflects his significant contributions, including a Europa League final hat-trick that secured Atalanta’s first-ever European trophy.

West Ham’s Renewed Interest

West Ham’s pursuit of attacking reinforcements is no secret, especially with their eyes set on Lookman. TEAMtalk confirmed that the London club has been tracking him since before the summer window of 2024. However, the competition is fierce, with at least three other unnamed Premier League sides also showing keen interest in the winger.

The challenge for West Ham and others lies not only in Atalanta’s steep price tag but in the club’s reluctance to sell their star player. Currently, Atalanta are fighting on multiple fronts—sitting third in Serie A and competing in the Champions League. Selling Lookman during the January transfer window would undoubtedly disrupt their ambitions for the season.

Chances of a January Transfer

Sources close to the club indicate that Atalanta are eager to hold onto Lookman, viewing him as a linchpin in their strategy to compete at the highest level. While West Ham might make a bid to strengthen their attacking options, they could find themselves forced to pivot to alternative targets if Atalanta stand firm.

“A sale in the winter window seems unlikely,” TEAMtalk notes, particularly with Atalanta focused on retaining their key players. The club’s efforts to secure a few more years on Lookman’s contract underline their long-term plans for the player. Despite the £60 million valuation, it’s clear Atalanta will only entertain offers if the numbers and timing align perfectly with their goals.

Timeline of Lookman’s Achievements

August 4, 2022 : Transfers from RB Leipzig to Atalanta for €15 million.

: Transfers from RB Leipzig to Atalanta for €15 million. August 13, 2022 : Scores on his Atalanta debut.

: Scores on his Atalanta debut. January 2023 : Records back-to-back braces in Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

: Records back-to-back braces in Serie A and the Coppa Italia. July 2023 : Wins Atalanta Player of the Season.

: Wins Atalanta Player of the Season. May 22, 2024 : Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final.

: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final. June 2024 : Retains Player of the Season accolade.

: Retains Player of the Season accolade. September 4, 2024 : First Atalanta player named to the Ballon d’Or shortlist, finishing 14th.

: First Atalanta player named to the Ballon d’Or shortlist, finishing 14th. October 26, 2024: Scores twice and assists twice in a 6-1 victory over Hellas Verona.

Our View – EPL Index

From a West Ham fan’s perspective, the pursuit of Lookman brings excitement but also scepticism. The winger’s proven record in Serie A, coupled with his accolades, makes him an appealing target. Yet, with Atalanta holding strong to their £60 million valuation and showing no rush to sell, there is justified concern that the deal might not materialise.

Lookman’s versatility as a supporting striker or wide attacker would be a perfect fit for West Ham’s tactical set-up. However, the club’s history of narrowly missing out on top targets adds a layer of cautious expectation among supporters. Should this transfer falter, the pressure will be on the board to identify and secure viable alternatives to bolster their attack before the January window closes.