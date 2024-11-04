Report: Huge Task Awaits Amorim at Man Utd Amid Struggles

Man Utd’s Challenges Awaiting Amorim: A Huge Task Ahead

If Ruben Amorim spent Sunday in Lisbon watching events unfold at Old Trafford, he would have witnessed an emphatic display of the formidable task awaiting him as Manchester United’s incoming manager. Under the interim guidance of Ruud van Nistelrooy, following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, United managed a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. However, the match served as stark evidence of an acute creativity deficit coupled with years of squandered investments on substandard recruitment—a wake-up call for Amorim.

The reality of United’s situation will now be inescapable for Amorim. This was far from their worst recent showing, yet all the commitment on the pitch could not mask the glaring lack of creative spark he will inherit.

Dismal Statistics Highlight the Challenges

United’s current league statistics offer a sobering glimpse into the extent of the task Amorim faces. Sitting 13th in the Premier League with just 12 points, this is United’s lowest points tally after 10 matches since 1986-87, a season that saw Ron Atkinson make way for Sir Alex Ferguson. While Ferguson ultimately transformed the club, it took him until 1990 to secure his first trophy, highlighting that even the most celebrated figures require time to reshape fortunes.

The team’s goal-scoring record further underscores their predicament. United have netted just nine league goals so far—their fewest after 10 games since the 1973-74 season, when they were relegated. Although relegation is not a realistic threat this season, the current squad is decidedly average, and their results reflect this mediocrity.

Predictably, United’s solitary goal against Chelsea came from Bruno Fernandes’ penalty, a reflection of their inability to trouble goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for much of the match. While Marcus Rashford hit the bar in first-half stoppage time, genuine threats to the Chelsea goal were rare until Rasmus Hojlund won the penalty with his only touch inside the box.

Lacklustre Attacking Figures

The numbers paint a clear picture of United’s attacking woes. Hojlund, for all his effort, managed no touches in the opposition box in the first half, and only one in the entire match. Rashford’s involvement was similarly minimal, with just three touches in the penalty area, while Alejandro Garnacho—who proved particularly wasteful—registered nine touches but failed to make them count.

This attacking trio’s combined tally of just four league goals this season is a cause for concern. Garnacho’s expected goals (xG) figure for the match was 0.4, Rashford’s stood at 0.2, and Hojlund’s at 0.0, reflecting their collective underperformance. Their shot conversion rates tell a deeper story: Hojlund stands at 25% from four attempts in the league, Rashford at a meagre 10% from 10 shots, and Garnacho at 6.9% from 29 attempts, including blocked efforts.

United have managed only two first-half goals in the league this season, matching Crystal Palace for the joint lowest in the division. These statistics highlight the considerable work Amorim must undertake to revitalise United’s attacking edge.

Defensive Rebuild and Recruitment Failures

In stark contrast to the clear identity forged by Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, defined by patience and possession, United resemble a disjointed collection of individuals who rely on fleeting moments of brilliance. Amorim’s famed preference for a three-man defensive system will pose questions about the current squad’s suitability.

Matthijs de Ligt, a marquee signing from Bayern Munich, has yet to prove his worth, while Lisandro Martinez demonstrated reckless aggression with a late challenge on Cole Palmer that was fortunate to escape more severe punishment. Whether Harry Maguire, now 31, features in Amorim’s plans remains uncertain, but it would be surprising if he were to be viewed as more than a stopgap.

Midfield reconstruction is another pressing issue. United’s current midfield setup offers little defensive shield, often exposing their backline to direct incursions. While there is potential in younger players such as Hojlund, Garnacho, and the injured Kobbie Mainoo, a comprehensive overhaul seems inevitable. This, of course, will come at a significant cost—a familiar burden for co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s hierarchy.

A Stark Reminder in Caicedo

United’s flaws in recruitment strategy were laid bare by the performance of Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo, who dominated the midfield and scored the equaliser with a precise volley. United had an opportunity to sign the Ecuadorian star when he was at Independiente del Valle but failed to act. Brighton swooped in for just £4.5 million in 2021, before selling him to Chelsea for a record-breaking £115 million.

In contrast, United’s spending has been marked by questionable investments. The most glaring example is the £82 million outlay on Antony, a move spearheaded by Ten Hag that has yet to pay dividends. Similarly, Joshua Zirkzee’s £36 million transfer from Bologna has so far looked unjustified.

Backroom Decisions and the Way Forward

Amorim’s arrival will also necessitate tough decisions regarding the coaching staff. Van Nistelrooy’s passionate celebration of United’s goal, running down the touchline to pump his fists at the crowd, was a highlight of the day. However, Amorim must decide whether to retain a symbol of the Ten Hag era, even one with iconic status, or bring in his trusted team from Lisbon. It is a delicate balance to strike, given Van Nistelrooy’s revered position among the fans.

Ultimately, Amorim will need more than tactical acumen to navigate this mammoth task. Better players, smarter recruitment, and above all, time and patience will be essential. Sunday’s display will have hammered home these realities for Amorim as he prepares to step into Carrington in just over a week.

Amorim’s assignment is monumental, and success is far from guaranteed. But if there is to be any hope of revival at Manchester United, the rebuilding must begin immediately, with Amorim at the forefront, ready to redefine a club that has lost its way.