Report: Arsenal’s Plan to Replace Trossard with £90m Target

Arsenal’s Ambitious Plans: Kudus Targeted Amid Saudi Interest in Trossard

Arsenal’s quest for Premier League glory has seen Mikel Arteta exploring potential January transfers, with Mohammed Kudus emerging as a key target. The Mirror reports that Arsenal are weighing a substantial £90 million bid for the West Ham winger, reflecting their determination to maintain squad depth as the race for the title intensifies.

Renewed Interest in Mohammed Kudus

Kudus has long been on Arsenal’s radar. The Gunners previously assessed the Ghanaian star before he joined West Ham from Ajax for £40 million in August of last year. Since arriving in the Premier League, the 24-year-old has showcased his value, tallying 16 goals and seven assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

However, Kudus’s recent conduct has stirred some controversy. During West Ham’s 4-1 loss to Tottenham, Kudus opened the scoring but was later sent off following an altercation involving Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, and Pape Matar Sarr. This incident prompted an FA charge for violent conduct, which could extend his current three-match ban. Despite this, his exceptional form has kept clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City on high alert.

Trossard’s Potential Saudi Move

Leandro Trossard, who has been a key figure since joining Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023, could be on his way out. The Belgian international, capped 39 times for his country, has made 80 appearances for the Gunners, netting 20 goals. With only 18 months remaining on his contract, Trossard has attracted serious interest from Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi clubs have been aggressive in their pursuit of European talent, and Al-Ittihad previously attempted to sign Trossard on loan during the summer transfer window. Now, a permanent £40 million deal is in the works, potentially paving the way for Kudus’s arrival at the Emirates.

Big-Spending Arsenal and Arteta’s Ambitions

Should Arsenal finalise a deal for Kudus, it would mark another significant investment under Arteta’s leadership. The Gunners have shown they are not averse to splashing the cash to secure top talent, evidenced by their acquisitions of Declan Rice for £105 million from West Ham and Kai Havertz from Chelsea. A potential £90 million move for Kudus would be consistent with their ambitious transfer policy aimed at reinforcing the squad for a gruelling title push.

Competition From Rivals

Arsenal are not alone in their admiration for Kudus. Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with the forward, signalling a potential bidding war should West Ham show any willingness to sell. Kudus’s current contract, which runs for nearly four more years, puts West Ham in a strong negotiating position.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Kudus embodies the flair and goal-scoring prowess that could complement Arteta’s high-octane attacking philosophy. Despite the concerns over his discipline, Kudus’s technical ability and relentless drive make him an ideal candidate to inject unpredictability into the forward line.

If Trossard does indeed depart for Saudi Arabia, Arsenal will need more than just a replacement; they will require someone capable of sparking game-changing moments. Kudus has already demonstrated his capacity to thrive under Premier League pressure. His pace, versatility, and proven scoring record offer an edge that could be decisive in tight fixtures.

As the January window approaches, the excitement is palpable. While the reported £90 million price tag is steep, Arsenal’s willingness to invest heavily in talent signals their intent to break the long-standing Premier League title drought. For the Gunners faithful, seeing a marquee signing like Kudus join the ranks would only amplify hopes of silverware this season.