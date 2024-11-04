SEARCH
HomeEPL - TeamsCrystal PalaceReport: Crystal Palace Eye Ligue 1 Star as Liverpool Circle

Report: Crystal Palace Eye Ligue 1 Star as Liverpool Circle

0
By Amelia Hartman
Stade de Reims v Montpellier Herault SC - Ligue 1 MCDonald s 2024/2025 22 Oumar DIAKITE sdr during the Ligue 1 MCDonald s match between Reims and Montpellier at Stade Auguste Delaune on October 6, 2024 in Reims, France. REIMS France PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxSUIxONLY Copyright: xFEPx 776218848

Crystal Palace’s Bold Move for Oumar Diakite Amid Liverpool’s Interest in Mateta

As Crystal Palace navigate another turbulent transfer window, they may be bracing for a significant shake-up in their forward line. Liverpool’s unexpected interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta has sent ripples through the Palace fanbase, potentially setting the stage for a new era in their attacking lineup. In the midst of speculation, Palace appear to have identified Stade Reims’ Oumar Diakite as a viable successor to Mateta.

Why Diakite Fits Palace’s Ambitions

Oumar Diakite, a promising 20-year-old forward at Stade Reims, has quickly garnered attention for his potential and versatility. Diakite’s track record—rising through ASEC Mimosas, excelling on loan at FC Liefering, and making his mark in Ligue 1—shows his capacity for growth. Though not a prolific scorer just yet, he’s registered seven goals and two assists in 36 appearances for Reims, a respectable return for a young player adapting to a new league.

Goal reports that Palace’s interest in Diakite is not just about finding a quick replacement. Instead, he represents a strategic investment for Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who is reportedly keen to develop Diakite into a player capable of contributing steadily over time. Rather than expecting him to immediately take over Mateta’s scoring burden, Palace’s management seems poised to invest in his long-term development, recognising that a transition period is essential for young talents moving into the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Surprise Interest in Mateta: A Game-Changer?

News of Liverpool’s potential move for Mateta has been a surprise twist. While the Reds are known for strengthening their attack with high-calibre players, Mateta’s recent form—24 goals in 52 games since last season—seems to have caught their eye. Liverpool’s recruitment team, always on the lookout for reliable and effective forwards, might see Mateta as a valuable rotation option, particularly given the intensity of competing on multiple fronts.

Photo: IMAGO

With Mateta’s contract set to expire in 2026 and talks reportedly stalled, Palace could be forced to part ways with the 27-year-old either this January or in the summer, as letting him leave on a free transfer would be a significant financial blow. The looming threat of Liverpool’s approach may have accelerated Palace’s decision-making process, and the club is clearly preparing to protect its interests by exploring alternatives like Diakite.

Diakite’s Potential Role at Selhurst Park

Should Palace succeed in signing Diakite, the young forward would face stiff competition at Selhurst Park, likely contending with Eddie Nketiah for a spot in Glasner’s starting lineup. Known primarily as a central striker but also capable of playing on the left wing, Diakite offers flexibility that could make him an asset as Palace adjust their tactics post-Mateta. His development will be closely watched, as he learns to handle the physical demands and pace of the English top flight.

Diakite may not be expected to deliver 15 goals per season initially, but his profile suggests he could thrive in the Premier League with proper mentorship. Palace’s patient approach, if successful, could transform him into a key player in the coming seasons, helping the club stabilise and eventually flourish in attack.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Oumar Diakité Performance Data and Stats

As Crystal Palace eye Oumar Diakité as a potential forward option, his statistical profile, courtesy of Fbref, provides a revealing look at his strengths and areas for development. Diakité, currently playing for Stade Reims, exhibits a mixed statistical record over the last 365 days in Europe’s top leagues, which may influence Palace’s recruitment decision.

Passing and Possession Skills

One of Diakité’s standout attributes is his ability to maintain possession and distribute effectively. With a pass completion rate of 82.1%, he ranks in the 98th percentile among forwards, showcasing impressive accuracy. His progressive passing (2.27 per 90, 71st percentile) and progressive carries (1.70 per 90, 70th percentile) indicate his capability to advance play, a valuable trait for a young forward transitioning into a team needing versatility in attack.

Strengths in Defensive Contribution

Although forwards are not typically judged on their defensive contribution, Diakité’s defensive work rate is notable. He ranks highly in tackles (1.09 per 90, 95th percentile) and interceptions (0.36 per 90, 81st percentile), signalling a player who contributes significantly in regaining possession. This defensive diligence might make him particularly appealing to Premier League sides, where pressing from the front is a valued tactic.

Scoring Challenges and Areas for Growth

However, Diakité’s attacking numbers reveal potential areas of improvement. His non-penalty goals rate is 0.31 per 90, placing him in the 35th percentile, while his expected goals (npxG) per 90 sits at 0.41, in the 57th percentile. These figures suggest he has not yet developed into a consistent scoring threat, a critical aspect Palace would need to address should they pursue him as a long-term investment.

In sum, Diakité presents an intriguing profile: a forward who excels in possession and defensive contribution but requires refinement in his scoring ability. As Palace weigh up their options, his stats suggest both potential and challenges ahead.

Previous article
Report: Man Utd Plans £90m Move to Rival Liverpool’s Target
Next article
Last-Minute Drama as Fulham Shocks Brentford in London Derby
Amelia Hartman
Amelia Hartman
More News

Copyright © 2009-2024 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.