Report: Friedkins Consider Frank Lampard Among Roma’s Managerial Candidates

Roma’s Managerial Merry-Go-Round: Who Will Steady the Ship?

The rollercoaster of Roma’s managerial situation has reached another pivotal moment. Ivan Juric, currently at the helm, finds himself under scrutiny following a defeat that, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, has left his position “hanging by a thread.” Despite a recent victory against Torino, the latest setback has reignited speculation about his future, with the Friedkin Group once again assessing their options.

The Friedkins’ decision-making process is intriguing. Following a tour through London and Paris, they are reportedly mulling over potential candidates, possibly even making an unexpected appearance in Rome. It’s all part of their strategic approach, with an emphasis on thorough data-driven analysis. This included a meeting in Los Angeles with Charles Gould from Retexo, a data-profiling expert responsible for recommending key figures like Tiago Pinto and Florent Ghisolfi.

“Who knows, perhaps another surprise appointment is on the horizon,” muses Gazzetta Dello Sport. However, unlike the previous decisions that shaped Roma’s backroom, this one could decide the trajectory of Roma’s season, and potentially their long-term future.

Eyeing Paulo Sousa and Other Contenders

Among the speculated names is Paulo Sousa, currently managing Shabab Al-Ahli in Dubai. The Friedkins have reportedly had exploratory talks with Sousa’s agent, Hugo Cajuda, to gauge his interest. Yet, this is no simple pursuit. A contract buyout clause, reminiscent of Manchester United’s investment in Rúben Amorim, could be a stumbling block. And with Sousa likely to demand a long-term commitment, the Friedkins must weigh the benefits against the potential financial burden.

It’s an enticing option but not without risks. Sousa’s Middle Eastern success doesn’t guarantee an easy transition to Serie A. However, his tactical acumen and adaptability make him an attractive choice, especially for a Roma side looking to establish a robust, consistent identity on the field.

Roberto Mancini: A Return to Italy?

Another potential candidate is Roberto Mancini, fresh off his tenure with the Saudi Arabian national team. Gazzetta Dello Sport mentions that Mancini is “ready to consider a serious and long-term project,” positioning him as a strong contender. Known for his methodical style and experience, Mancini could be the stabilising force Roma desperately needs.

Claudio Ranieri’s name has also surfaced, with fans clamouring for his third stint at the club. While the Friedkins may have other priorities, a nostalgic return for Ranieri, the ‘Tinkerman’, would resonate well with Roma’s fanbase. But if the board is focused on a fresh, forward-thinking approach, Mancini or even Daniele De Rossi might offer a better fit.

De Rossi, contracted with Roma until 2027, appears to have fallen out of favour recently, though his commitment to the club and tactical growth make him an interesting internal option. His presence would represent a nod to Roma’s heritage, but the recent hesitation by the Friedkins suggests they might be unwilling to reverse their earlier decision to part ways with him.

Surprises and Wild Cards: Frank Lampard and More

Rumours are circulating that Frank Lampard, recently linked to Everton under Friedkin’s ownership, could be in the mix. The Englishman, familiar with Premier League demands, could bring a fresh perspective. Other notable names include Graham Potter and Massimiliano Allegri, as well as Maurizio Sarri, all of whom would bring their own distinct style and challenges.

“Even Terzic, previously in discussions before Juric’s appointment, could resurface,” hints Gazzetta Dello Sport, underscoring the unpredictability surrounding the situation. Roma fans are bracing themselves for what could be a transformative appointment, one way or another.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Roma fan, the current whirlwind around potential managerial changes must be both exciting and unnerving. On one hand, the allure of high-profile names like Roberto Mancini or Paulo Sousa brings a sense of optimism. These are managers with proven track records and a knack for building resilient squads. Mancini, especially, could infuse much-needed discipline and structure, aligning with the ambitions of the Friedkins to bring a sustained, high-caliber presence to Roma.

However, there’s a valid concern here. Continuity has been elusive for Roma in recent years, and the temptation to pivot after every setback might risk the club’s long-term growth. While Sousa’s success in Dubai is commendable, adapting to Serie A’s complexities is a different challenge altogether. For every fan eager to see a fresh start, there’s another who fears yet another rebuild phase, especially if it disrupts the promising work Juric has managed so far.

Ranieri’s name, a fan favourite, keeps coming up, yet his past stints may be a reminder of both the highs and the inevitable lows. For some, a return to the ‘Tinkerman’ would bring nostalgia and hope, while others see it as a step backwards in a time when innovation and consistency are paramount. Ultimately, whether it’s a calculated gamble on Sousa or a return to Ranieri’s steadiness, the Friedkins’ next decision could either propel Roma into a new era or set the club back yet again.