Brendan Rodgers Praises Celtic’s Best European Win Yet

Celtic’s Grit and Flair Shine in European Triumph at Parkhead

In a high-stakes European night at Celtic Park, Brendan Rodgers’ men showed their mettle by overcoming Bundesliga contenders Leipzig in a thrilling 3-1 victory. With a dynamic crowd urging them on, Celtic fought back from an early setback to claim a critical win. A double from Nicolas Kuhn put the hosts in control before Reo Hatate sealed the deal, leaving the Scottish champions within touching distance of a play-off spot.

Brendan Rodgers Reflects on a Memorable Night

When asked if this win topped any European achievements from his tenure, Rodgers didn’t hesitate: “Yeah, I think so, in level of opponent.” This wasn’t merely a result; it was a statement performance, marked by what Rodgers described as “great charisma and confidence.” His side displayed both resilience and bravery, pressing with intent and dictating the game’s flow.

“To play to that level, that would definitely be the best one,” Rodgers added, underscoring the team’s growth and belief in their European aspirations.

Celtic’s European Campaign So Far

This victory bolsters Celtic’s campaign, adding to their tally after a rollercoaster of an opening. Following a strong start with a win over Slovan Bratislava, a tough lesson against Borussia Dortmund, and a hard-earned draw with Atalanta, Celtic now stand on seven points at the halfway stage. The road ahead sees them hosting Club Brugge next, followed by trips to Dinamo Zagreb and Aston Villa, with Young Boys set to visit Parkhead in between.

Currently, Celtic sit in 13th place in the 36-team league table, level on points with sixth-placed Manchester City. Securing a top-eight finish would guarantee a last-16 berth, while a finish between ninth and 24th would place them in the play-off round. According to Opta’s analysis, reaching 16 points could almost lock in a top-eight finish, while 10 points would likely suffice for the play-offs.

Humble Confidence Fuels Celtic’s Ambition

Despite their recent success, Rodgers remains cautious. “We have to stay humble in our work; we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” he remarked, reflecting a desire to keep the focus tight on their next fixture. He acknowledged that recent performances have infused the team with “a real nice confidence,” showcasing their capacity to compete on Europe’s stage.

Rodgers added, “If you told us after the Dortmund game we’d have four points from the next two games, I don’t think too many people would have said we would have done that.” There’s a palpable sense of momentum, yet Rodgers knows the importance of grounded optimism. “It’s a great next step and gives us great encouragement to go and make the play-off stage, but there is still so much to do.”

Pundits Praise Celtic’s European Credentials

Pundits were equally effusive in their praise. Former Scotland international James McFadden highlighted Celtic’s composure under pressure, noting that they had “totally dominated the second half,” while TNT Sports’ Joe Hart commended the quality and poise on display, singling out Callum McGregor and Nicolas Kuhn as standout performers.

Pat Nevin, another former Scotland international, echoed these sentiments, pointing out that Celtic’s performance wasn’t down to luck. “Celtic are a better team than RB Leipzig… player for player,” he said, lauding McGregor’s near-perfect display.

Neil Lennon, former Celtic player and manager, described it as “one of the best home performances from a Celtic side since Martin O’Neill’s days,” adding a nostalgic nod to a golden era of Celtic football. For Celtic fans, this was a reminder of what the team is capable of, with ambitions of more nights like this on the horizon.