Journalist: Lessons Arsenal Must Learn from Liverpool’s Past

In recent years, Arsenal have undergone a revival, with Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu shaping a team that has consistently challenged Manchester City’s dominance. However, Edu’s sudden departure has left Arteta as the primary decision-maker in Arsenal’s football structure, a dynamic that can bring both opportunity and risk.

Learning from Liverpool’s Experience

Arsenal’s current situation bears striking similarities to Liverpool’s under Jurgen Klopp, where the manager took on more responsibility as key figures departed. According to Simon Hughes of The Athletic, this shift disrupted the balance that had propelled Liverpool to unprecedented success. “Events on Merseyside prove as much,” Hughes writes. The mutual challenges between Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards created a culture that thrived on robust debate, allowing Liverpool to secure every major trophy, including their first league title in 30 years.

Hughes notes, “Initially, Edwards was backed by Gordon, who decided Georginio Wijnaldum’s wage demands were not worth meeting. Subsequently, Edwards started to see Klopp getting his own way.” This shift ultimately led to an imbalance, leaving Klopp solely responsible for a struggling squad and contributing to Liverpool’s decline in subsequent seasons. Arsenal must take heed; placing the entirety of responsibility on Arteta could risk similar stagnation.

The Role of Edu: Balancing Arteta’s Impulses

Edu’s departure may have consequences beyond strategic planning. Unlike Edwards, who often confronted Klopp, Edu complemented Arteta’s ambitious and sometimes impulsive approach. “Edu’s people skills offered a good balance to Arteta’s impulsive reactions,” Hughes writes, highlighting Edu’s influence in smoothing out Arteta’s sharper edges. Arsenal fans and stakeholders must ask if Arteta can thrive without this counterbalance.

The situation reminds us of the benefits of a collaborative structure. As Hughes argues, “Arsenal’s owners would be wise to learn from what happened at Liverpool,” where placing too much power in one person strained Klopp and, some argue, expedited his eventual exit. At just 42, Arteta may seem resilient, but a prolonged tenure of single-handed control could become an arduous burden.

Why Collaboration is Essential for Sustained Success

Football has evolved beyond the days of unilateral management as seen with Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger. Today’s game requires leaders like Edu or Edwards to navigate the complexities of modern football, from analytics to player management. Their presence isn’t merely helpful but essential, ensuring managers aren’t stretched thin or forced to make every critical decision independently.

Hughes succinctly captures the essence of Arsenal’s dilemma: “It is why figures like Edu and Edwards, as well as their underlings, are not just useful accessories but fundamental to a club’s success.” As Arsenal look ahead, they must resist the temptation of reverting to a centralised model and instead prioritise a structure that supports Arteta without overwhelming him.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Arsenal supporters may feel apprehensive about Edu’s departure, seeing parallels with Liverpool’s struggles. While Arteta’s impact as a coach is undeniable, they may question if he can excel in a broader role without risking burnout or loss of focus. The fear of history repeating itself is valid; Liverpool’s fall from grace post-Edwards illustrates the pitfalls of manager-led structures.

Many supporters believe that Arsenal’s board should prioritise hiring an equally skilled sporting director to fill Edu’s role. This would allow Arteta to concentrate on what he does best: managing the team. “Without someone like Edu to balance his drive, we risk stagnating just when we’re finally competing,” echoed another fan on social media.

While supporters are optimistic about Arteta’s capabilities, they’re also wary of overburdening him. As they see it, Arsenal’s ownership should heed Liverpool’s story as a cautionary tale and pursue a collaborative structure that sets the team up for sustained success.