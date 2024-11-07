Report: Everton Interest in Brighton Full Back

Everton Eyeing Tariq Lamptey for Potential Transfer Move

In an intriguing Premier League transfer development, Everton have set their sights on Tariq Lamptey, the Brighton and Ghanaian international right-back, according to a recent report by Africa Foot. With his contract set to expire in June 2025, Lamptey is reportedly looking for a fresh challenge, signalling a potential departure from Brighton after struggling to cement his place in the starting line-up this season.

Why Everton Are Interested

Lamptey, who joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2021, has the versatility and speed that Everton crave. Known for his blistering runs down the right flank, he’s shown potential to be a dynamic addition to any team’s defensive and offensive options. However, recent struggles for form and fitness have impacted his consistency. Africa Foot reports, “clubs like Everton have already expressed interest in recruiting him,” a sign that Lamptey’s skillset remains highly valued in the Premier League.

Challenges at Brighton and Potential Move

Despite a promising start, Lamptey’s form has dipped, leaving his position at Brighton uncertain. Manager Fabian Hürzeler may be open to letting the 24-year-old leave as early as January, particularly if Brighton receive a suitable offer. Alongside Everton, Juventus is also rumoured to be tracking the defender, indicating cross-league appeal.

Transfer Value and Future Prospects

Valued at €12 million by Transfermarkt, Lamptey has made 90 Premier League appearances for Brighton. With the promise of more game time and an opportunity to elevate his stats, the move could offer him the fresh start he’s looking for. Lamptey’s representatives are reportedly keen on an option that would ensure regular play in the Premier League, giving him the ideal stage to develop further.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Everton fans might question the value of pursuing Lamptey, given his inconsistency and fitness concerns. Though he undoubtedly has potential, one has to ask if another player struggling for form is what Everton need right now. With the club grappling to climb the table, some may argue it’s better to target a player with proven Premier League consistency.

Is he truly a player ready to step up in a team aiming for a mid-table finish or higher? Moreover, Lamptey’s valuation at €12 million could be perceived as steep for someone who hasn’t yet achieved top form. Everton fans may prefer a signing that offers reliability and leadership at the back rather than potential alone.

For all his promise, Lamptey might not be the instant impact player Everton need to improve their season—a gamble at best, a risk at worst.