“It’d be a Massive Loss!” – Former Everton Star on the ‘Complicated’ Future of Key Forward

Everton Face Huge Decision Over the Future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Claims Former Star

It has been yet another frustrating start to the season on the pitch for Everton and things could be set to take another turn off the pitch, too. One of the big stories surrounding the Toffees over recent months has been the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with his current contract on Merseyside set to expire at the end of the season.

Huge clubs such as Arsenal and Juventus have both, perhaps surprisingly, been reported to hold an interest in the 27-year-old forward. This undoubtedly adds a further layer of intensity around reports, leaving some Everton fans on edge.

Former Everton star Pat Nevin shares this sentiment, as revealed exclusively to EPL Index…

Everton’s ‘Complicated’ Situation

“It’s so complicated,” began Nevin, “If they have enough points by January, then you probably just let him go then.” This is the sort of situation Everton have fell into by letting Calvert-Lewin’s contract run into the final year, effectively leaving them with their hands tied behind their back. This comes just 12-18 months after the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United were all linked with a move for the forward, with fees worth around £40million.

However, Nevin also pointed out: “On the other hand, if you are still within a few points of the relegation zone in January, then it might be best to keep him.” This would more than likely mean that Calvert-Lewin would leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, which Everton will be desperate to try and avoid.

A ‘Massive Loss’

“It would be good if he stayed because he is so important to the current style of play being used by Sean Dyche at the moment,” pointed out Nevin. The 27-year-old has found a bit of joy alongside his new strike partner in Iliman N’Diaye, who has enjoyed a really strong start to his Everton career.

However, Calvert-Lewin has still only managed two goals and one assist in ten Premier League appearances so far this season. Despite the lack of goals, Nevin remains sure of his impact, saying: “He would be a massive loss if or when he goes.”

Looking Ahead

Everton currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, with just nine points from their opening ten games. Their recent defeat to Southampton was their first in their last six Premier League clashes, so it is crucial that they bounce back with a positive result as soon as possible.

This weekend, the Toffees face West Ham United, who have also endured a poor start to the season, sitting 14th in the table. A victory for Dyche’s side would see them move above the Hammers and potentially up to 13th place and could restore a seven point gap above the relegation zone.