Report: Man Utd Poised to Rekindle Interest in Everton Defender

Man United’s Renewed Interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

As the January transfer window nears, Manchester United are reportedly reigniting interest in Everton’s £70 million-rated defender, Jarrad Branthwaite. United are monitoring the young centre-back’s position in Sean Dyche’s squad after Branthwaite was left on the bench in Everton’s last two games, despite recovering from an early-season injury. The Daily Mail reports that United attempted to sign Branthwaite in the summer but found Everton’s valuation too steep at the time.

Branthwaite’s Limited Opportunities

Branthwaite, 22, has struggled to secure consistent first-team action this season under Dyche, a situation that has alerted several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United. With the January window approaching, and United’s financial resources potentially bolstered by INEOS’s involvement, a bid could be forthcoming if Branthwaite’s playing time remains limited.

United’s defensive injuries may amplify their interest, Branthwaite’s potential as a future England international remains high, though his limited appearances make a call-up unlikely for the upcoming squad announcement.

Everton’s Dilemma

Everton’s financial constraints are another aspect of the situation, as they may struggle to offer Branthwaite a new contract under their current budgetary limitations. With his contract running until 2027, Everton might consider a sale to reinvest in the squad, especially given their relegation battle this season. Dyche, however, is reluctant to lose such a promising talent mid-season, as Branthwaite could be pivotal in Everton’s fight for Premier League survival.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of losing Jarrad Branthwaite will be worrying for the Everton faithful, especially with the team facing a relegation battle. Branthwaite’s height, composure, and reading of the game have shown glimmers of promise, and losing him would feel like a step back for a defence that has seen a revolving door of players over recent seasons. The club’s inability to offer him a new contract, as reported, is another sore point—it highlights Everton’s ongoing financial struggles and how they affect even the basics of player retention.

However, if a substantial offer materialises, especially close to the club’s £70 million valuation, there’s an undeniable benefit to considering it. That money could be used to bring in players across several positions where Everton still lack depth. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but financially, such a sale could aid in long-term squad building.

That said, many supporters would hope that the club could find a way to retain Branthwaite while strengthening the squad. Allowing young talent like him to thrive at Goodison Park could be more impactful than a single influx of cash, particularly if Everton aims for stability over survival in the seasons to come.