Report: Man City and Bayern Target €45m Inter Milan Star

Bayern and Man City Set Sights on Calhanoglu as Transfer Window Approaches

As Bayern Munich and Manchester City eye midfield reinforcements, Hakan Calhanoglu’s future at Inter Milan is now a focal point. According to Caught Offside, Bayern Munich, who previously expressed interest in the Turkish international, are considering reigniting their pursuit of the Inter star, with sources suggesting that a €45 million offer could secure his services in the 2025 summer window. Meanwhile, Manchester City remain a shadow contender, monitoring the player’s status closely.

Bayern’s Renewed Interest in Calhanoglu

For Bayern Munich, the need for a stable, creative midfield presence has only intensified as Joao Palhinha’s summer arrival has not delivered the expected impact. As Palhinha struggles to find his form, Bayern’s attention shifts back to Calhanoglu, whose playmaking ability and versatility have kept him high on the club’s priority list. The 30-year-old has been instrumental for Inter Milan, even scoring a decisive penalty in a recent Champions League victory over Arsenal.

Bayern’s renewed interest comes as Calhanoglu himself may be more open to a move. Sources close to the player suggest he’s “open to a new challenge,” making him an attractive option for Bayern, who may see the seasoned midfielder as a solution to their current issues in midfield.

City’s Strategic Interest

Manchester City, on the other hand, have their own midfield considerations. Though Bayern’s interest appears more advanced, City are reportedly still “keeping an eye” on Calhanoglu. Recent doubts over Rodri’s future at the Etihad mean that City may be looking to make changes, particularly if a deal at a reasonable price becomes feasible. City’s sustained interest in the Inter star highlights their intention to remain competitive and proactive in midfield planning, particularly with Calhanoglu’s proven track record in both Serie A and the Champions League.

Financial Factors Impacting Inter’s Decision

Inter Milan’s financial landscape also plays a significant role in these transfer discussions. The club’s noted financial struggles could make a €45 million offer difficult to decline, even though Calhanoglu is a key figure in Simone Inzaghi’s setup. While Inter would ideally retain his services, such a sum could relieve pressure on their finances, potentially opening the door for a summer move.

With both Bayern and Manchester City involved, Calhanoglu’s situation is likely to remain fluid until the summer. Whether Bayern’s midfield needs or City’s strategic interest win out will depend on evolving dynamics on and off the pitch in the coming months.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Hakan Calhanoglu’s Performance Data Breakdown

As we examine Hakan Calhanoglu’s recent performance metrics, provided by Fbref, a fascinating profile emerges of a midfielder with distinct strengths in playmaking and distribution. Calhanoglu’s versatility in attack and possession has been a significant asset for Inter Milan, though there are areas where his influence varies.

Strength in Possession and Passing

Calhanoglu shines particularly in possession-related stats, ranking in the 96th percentile for both passes attempted and touches, highlighting his central role in Inter’s build-up play. His 96th percentile ranking in pass completion percentage underlines his reliability in maintaining possession. With 81st percentile for progressive passes and 80th for progressive carries, Calhanoglu is clearly an adept conductor of play, moving the ball forward effectively and linking play between lines.

These stats also reflect his high involvement in creating chances, as seen with a strong 90th percentile in shot-creating actions. Calhanoglu’s creativity is further demonstrated by his 82nd percentile in expected assisted goals (xAG), a measure of his vision and passing ability in dangerous areas.

Attack Contributions and Limitations

While Calhanoglu is effective in distributing the ball and setting up teammates, his own goal-scoring stats are more modest. Sitting in the 47th percentile for non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and non-penalty goals, he isn’t a primary goal threat. His strengths lie more in orchestrating than in finishing. This profile aligns well with his role at Inter, where he is tasked with unlocking defences rather than finishing moves.

Defensive Gaps and Areas for Improvement

Defensively, Calhanoglu’s influence is limited. His stats show mid-level rankings for tackles and interceptions (50th percentile) and a low 5th percentile in blocks, indicating a lack of defensive contributions. With only a 43rd percentile in aerials won, his ability in physical duels is limited. This highlights that, while Calhanoglu brings immense value to possession and chance creation, he is less of a defensive asset, making him more suited to a role focused on attack and playmaking.