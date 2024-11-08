Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town: Match Preview, Latest Team News and TV Watching Guide

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town: Prediction, Kick-Off Time, Team News, and Analysis

Tottenham Hotspur look to enter the international break on a high as they host Ipswich Town this Sunday, following a narrow Europa League setback. Ange Postecoglou’s side, aiming for another Premier League win, will face a winless Ipswich in a fixture that promises to highlight the contrasting fortunes of both teams this season.

Date, Kick-Off, and Venue Details

The match is scheduled for Sunday, 10 November 2024, with a 2pm GMT kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This will be an opportunity for Tottenham to maintain their Premier League momentum and showcase their depth, while Ipswich will look to change their winless narrative.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Ipswich

Though the match will not be broadcast live in the UK, fans can catch the highlights on “Match of the Day 2” on BBC One at 10.30pm GMT.

Team News: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

For Ipswich, there are significant concerns. Defender Harry Clarke may return following his suspension, offering some much-needed stability at the back. However, midfielder Kalvin Phillips is sidelined after his recent red card against Leicester, which impacts Ipswich’s options in the center of the pitch. Axel Tuanzebe is also out due to a peculiar injury sustained at home, and Chiedozie Ogbene is unlikely to make an appearance, potentially for the rest of the season.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have the depth to manage a heavy schedule, though they showed vulnerability in their recent Europa League clash with Galatasaray. Despite a 3-2 defeat, the loss came after Postecoglou made a series of rotations. While consistency has been an area to work on, the Australian manager will likely field his strongest lineup to secure three points.

Tottenham’s Recent Form and Prediction

Tottenham have enjoyed a strong Premier League campaign under Postecoglou, but Thursday’s defeat to Galatasaray exposed some defensive fragility. The loss interrupted their perfect run in the Europa League, albeit following squad rotation. This inconsistency is something Tottenham fans are familiar with, but Ipswich’s struggles this season make Spurs clear favourites.

Ipswich have shown glimpses of quality but remain winless in the league. Their recent performances have been hampered by misfortune and discipline issues, such as Phillips’ red card. Tottenham’s firepower, led by a dynamic attack, should be too much for Ipswich to handle unless they can pull off an inspired defensive display.

Prediction: Tottenham to secure a comfortable win, likely by a two-goal margin, as they aim to keep up their Premier League momentum.