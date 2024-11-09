“We Don’t Need a Reset” – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s Recent Struggles Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Why They Don’t Need a Reset Ahead of Chelsea Clash

As Arsenal prepare to face London rivals Chelsea, Mikel Arteta insists his team doesn’t need a “reset” despite a disappointing run in recent Premier League matches. The Gunners’ form has taken a dip, securing only one point from their last three games. But Arteta remains confident, signalling tweaks rather than sweeping changes to get Arsenal back on track.

Arsenal’s Recent Struggles – A Rough Patch, Not a Crisis

A string of challenging fixtures has seen Arsenal fall short of expectations. After a narrow loss to Newcastle, a hard-fought draw against Liverpool, and a shock defeat to Bournemouth, Arsenal now sit seven points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. This sequence of results has stirred concerns about the Gunners’ current approach, yet Arteta is adamant there’s no need to overhaul the system.

“We don’t need a reset. In one particular aspect we need to go from 95 [effort] to 100. I will not tell you what that is,” Arteta explained, hinting at a minor area of improvement rather than a complete tactical reshuffle. For Arteta, the problem isn’t about starting over; it’s about refining the team’s approach to reach their full potential.

Their European form has also added to the pressure, with a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan midweek placing them 12th in the 36-team Champions League standings. However, Arteta’s resolve suggests he believes in the squad’s ability to overcome this period without resorting to drastic changes.

Key Player Updates – Odegaard Returns, Rice Remains a Doubt

Arsenal’s squad depth has been tested with recent injuries to key players, most notably Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. Arteta has confirmed that Odegaard, who made his return from injury in the Champions League clash with Inter Milan, will be available for the Chelsea game. The Norwegian midfielder’s creative flair and leadership on the pitch could be pivotal in lifting Arsenal’s performance.

However, Declan Rice remains a major question mark. His absence in the midweek European fixture highlighted Arsenal’s reliance on his midfield tenacity, and Arteta remains uncertain about his availability for Chelsea. “I have to be very vague on [Rice] because there is no clarity on if he is going to be fit or not for the weekend. He hasn’t trained yet and it is not clear yet whether he is going to be available,” Arteta said.

This lack of clarity around Rice’s fitness puts extra pressure on the rest of the squad. While Arsenal have players capable of stepping up, Rice’s role as a defensive anchor could be sorely missed if he isn’t fit in time. Arteta will be hoping for a positive update on Rice, as his inclusion could be decisive in their performance against Chelsea.

Fine Margins Define Arsenal’s Approach Under Arteta

Arteta’s insistence on avoiding a “reset” underlines his faith in Arsenal’s existing system and players. Despite recent setbacks, Arsenal’s manager remains focused on fine-tuning their approach rather than hitting the panic button. For Arteta, it’s about minor adjustments – the elusive “5%” increase in effort he referred to – which he believes can make a tangible difference.

This philosophy has been central to Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal, where he’s consistently emphasised development and incremental progress. The narrow losses and near-wins underscore that the Gunners are close to hitting the mark, even if recent results have obscured that. The match against Chelsea presents an opportunity to reset perceptions rather than the system, a chance to return to winning ways by leaning on the resilience and quality within the squad.

Chelsea Challenge – A Defining Moment for Arsenal?

Chelsea represent a significant hurdle but also a chance for Arsenal to shift momentum back in their favour. With the Blues themselves going through transitional changes under their manager, the encounter on Sunday could come down to which team capitalises on their opponent’s weaknesses.

For Arsenal, this match is more than a derby – it’s a potential turning point. A victory would not only boost morale but also reinforce Arteta’s conviction that his team doesn’t need an overhaul. In a league where every point is hard-earned, Arteta’s belief in steady progress rather than drastic changes could prove pivotal.

Arteta’s approach reflects his confidence in Arsenal’s future under his guidance. His message is clear: Arsenal don’t need to go back to the drawing board; they simply need to apply themselves that bit more to find consistency. As the Gunners head to Stamford Bridge, all eyes will be on whether Arteta’s calculated approach can produce the desired results and keep Arsenal within touching distance of the league leaders.