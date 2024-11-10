Report: Could Zubimendi be the Answer to City’s Rodri Absence?

Manchester City Eyes Martin Zubimendi to Solve Rodri Conundrum

Manchester City’s recent struggles have left them trailing Liverpool by five points in the Premier League. Losing four consecutive games, an unprecedented event for manager Pep Guardiola, has highlighted their reliance on midfield anchor Rodri, who is sidelined due to a season-ending ACL injury. With January fast approaching, City appears ready to address their midfield dilemma by eyeing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, a player Liverpool nearly signed in the summer.

A Critical Moment for Guardiola’s Side

The reigning Premier League champions have been on an uncharacteristic losing streak, marking their worst run in nearly two decades. The absence of Rodri, coupled with Mateo Kovacic’s challenges in stepping up, has left a significant void in City’s defensive midfield. Guardiola, typically reluctant to make major winter window acquisitions, may make an exception this year, eyeing a move for Zubimendi to stabilise their midfield.

Zubimendi, who opted to stay at Sociedad after a summer approach from Liverpool, could become the answer to City’s midfield crisis. Reports from The Mail reveal that Guardiola is considering a £50.3 million bid to lure the Spanish midfielder, who has shown quality in Spain’s national team setup and served as Rodri’s deputy.

Zubimendi: A Prime Target for the Premier League

The 25-year-old Spaniard has proven his worth on the international stage, even stepping in for Rodri during Spain’s Euro 2024 final win against England. With 13 senior caps, Zubimendi brings both experience and a defensive skillset that City desperately needs. His familiarity with the Premier League’s tempo could make him an invaluable addition, providing cover for Rodri and potentially forming a formidable partnership when Rodri returns.

“Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I’ve been in there for half my life,” Zubimendi shared with Marca. “A lot of what I am is part of Real, it’s my life.” However, recent reports indicate that he may be open to a Premier League move in January, reigniting City’s interest.

Liverpool’s Summer Near-Miss

Liverpool’s midfield revamp this summer included signing Ryan Gravenberch, who has impressed in the No. 6 role. However, the Merseyside club initially pursued Zubimendi as a long-term replacement for Fabinho, who left for Saudi Arabia. The Spaniard had given his word to Liverpool but reversed his decision following a charm offensive from Sociedad’s manager, Imanol Alguacil.

Failing to secure Zubimendi left Liverpool disappointed, especially given the high hopes of integrating a defensive midfielder of his calibre. Despite this setback, Liverpool remains competitive, with Gravenberch stepping up and new additions Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili bolstering other areas of the squad.

What Zubimendi’s Potential Arrival Means for City

A January move could bring stability back to City’s midfield, where they’ve been left exposed without Rodri’s leadership. Signing Zubimendi would not only strengthen their defensive lines but also present an opportunity to eventually see the two Spaniards operate in tandem, a tantalising prospect for City fans. Guardiola’s openness to this move signals a rare flexibility, acknowledging the urgent need to reinvigorate his squad and keep their title hopes alive.

As The Mail reports, “City are struggling to replace [Rodri] in the form of the likes of Mateo Kovacic,” underscoring the significance of securing a quality defensive midfielder.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis: Concerned City Fans Anticipate Zubimendi’s Arrival

City fans find themselves in unfamiliar territory. Watching Guardiola’s side struggle is a rarity, and the absence of a figure like Rodri has magnified City’s vulnerabilities. While the club’s link to Zubimendi is promising, there’s cautious optimism among the supporters. After all, it’s unclear how quickly the Spaniard can adapt to City’s style mid-season, and his loyalty to Sociedad could weigh on his commitment.

For Liverpool supporters, missing out on Zubimendi initially felt like a blow, but Gravenberch’s performances have softened that sting. Still, seeing him join a rival may reignite some frustration. If Zubimendi does make the move to City, Liverpool’s midfield ambitions in the next transfer window might intensify. City fans, meanwhile, are watching eagerly, hoping Zubimendi could be the missing piece in Guardiola’s puzzle, bringing a much-needed resolution to their midfield woes.