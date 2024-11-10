Player Ratings: Bruno Fernandes and Garnacho Star in United’s 3-0 Win Over Leicester City

Manchester United Seal Comfortable Victory Over Leicester City in Premier League

Manchester United secured a commanding 3-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, ending Ruud van Nistelrooy’s brief tenure as interim manager with a well-deserved victory. The match, which followed a recent 5-2 Carabao Cup triumph over Leicester, boosted United’s morale ahead of Ruben Amorim’s anticipated arrival as the club’s next permanent head coach.

The Red Devils made their mark early with Bruno Fernandes’ first-half goal, followed by a stroke of luck that saw an own goal from Leicester’s Victor Kristiansen. The game was sealed in the second half thanks to a fine strike from substitute Alejandro Garnacho, ensuring all three points stayed in Manchester.

United’s Early Dominance

Old Trafford was buzzing with anticipation following United’s midweek Carabao Cup win, and the home side wasted no time asserting themselves. Amad Diallo, who had impressed in the previous game, provided a delightful back-heel assist to Fernandes in the 17th minute. The captain curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area to put United ahead.

Despite missing the injured Jamie Vardy, Leicester showed signs of promise on the counter, with Abdul Fatawu proving troublesome for Diogo Dalot. However, Leicester’s best opportunity fell to Wilfred Ndidi, whose tame effort was easily saved by United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Leicester’s Unfortunate First Half

With the game still finely balanced, United doubled their lead six minutes before halftime. Fernandes’ cross was mishit, ricocheting off Victor Kristiansen and into his own net. United almost put the game beyond Leicester in stoppage time, with Amad narrowly missing after a fine solo run.

Leicester, despite their efforts, failed to break down the home defence and couldn’t muster a serious challenge after the break. As the second half unfolded, United took control of possession and saw the match out with little fuss.

Garnacho Seals the Win

United didn’t relent in their pursuit of a third goal. A brilliant piece of individual skill from Garnacho made sure of the victory. Fernandes found the Argentine on the edge of the box, and Garnacho cut inside before unleashing a curling shot into the top corner, securing a 3-0 win.

Leicester couldn’t manage a consolation as United confidently saw out the match, giving van Nistelrooy a victorious send-off before Amorim takes over after the international break.

Player Ratings

Manchester United:

GK: Andre Onana – 6/10: Made a few straightforward saves but had little to do overall.

RB: Diogo Dalot – 5/10: Struggled against Fatawu, who gave him a tough time.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt – 7/10: Solid defensively but rarely tested.

CB: Lisandro Martinez – 7/10: Dominant in his duels, offering little to Leicester’s attackers.

LB: Noussair Mazraoui – 7/10: Provided a great cross and was a threat going forward.

DM: Casemiro – 7/10: Strong defensively and calm in possession.

DM: Manuel Ugarte – 7/10: Controlled the midfield and helped stifle Leicester’s attacks.

RW: Amad Diallo – 8/10: Assisted Fernandes’ goal and was a constant threat.

AM: Bruno Fernandes – 8/10: Scored a brilliant goal and was involved in both other strikes.

LW: Marcus Rashford – 5/10: Disappointing, with little impact on the game.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund – 5/10: Struggled to make an impact and lost out in physical duels.

Substitutes:

Alejandro Garnacho (58′) – 7/10: Scored a brilliant goal to seal the win.

Jonny Evans (58′) – 6/10: Steady performance after coming on.

Joshua Zirkzee (75′) – 6/10: Didn’t have much time to make an impact.

Christian Eriksen (78′) – 7/10: Composed in possession, helping to maintain United’s control.

Leicester City:

GK: Mads Hermansen – 6/10: Could do little about the goals.

RB: James Justin – 5/10: Kept Rashford quiet but allowed Garnacho too much space later.

CB: Wout Faes – 6/10: Held his own against Hojlund but couldn’t prevent the goals.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard – 5/10: Solid but unspectacular in defence.

LB: Victor Kristiansen – 5/10: Scored an unfortunate own goal but battled hard.

DM: Boubakary Soumare – 5/10: Inconspicuous and failed to make an impact.

DM: Harry Winks – 6/10: Tackled well but was often overrun in midfield.

RW: Facundo Buonanotte – 6/10: Showed glimpses of skill but lacked end product.

AM: Wilfred Ndidi – 5/10: Struggled to impose himself and missed a good chance.

LW: Abdul Fatawu – 7/10: Leicester’s most dangerous player with his pace and trickery.

ST: Jordan Ayew – 6/10: Was isolated and didn’t threaten the United defence.

Substitutes:

Bilal El Khannous (70′) – 6/10: Tried to make an impact but had little time.

Kasey McAteer (83′) – N/A

Odsonne Edouard (88′) – N/A

Managers: