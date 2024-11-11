Report: Guardiola Targets £50m Midfielder

Man City Eyeing £50m January Move for Rodri’s Replacement

Could Zubimendi be the key to City’s return to form?

Manchester City’s struggles since losing Rodri have highlighted the immense impact he has on Pep Guardiola’s side. Following an uncharacteristic four-match losing streak, City are reportedly seeking to bring in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as a potential replacement, according to The Mirror. With Rodri sidelined due to a knee injury, Guardiola’s options have been stretched thin, and his frustration has been apparent. Could Zubimendi, who previously turned down Liverpool, be the solution City need?

Why City Need Midfield Reinforcements

Rodri’s injury has undoubtedly disrupted City’s balance. The midfielder has been crucial to Guardiola’s game plan, providing both defensive stability and a foundation for attack. Without him, City have looked uncharacteristically fragile, a vulnerability highlighted in recent defeats, including their latest loss to Brighton.

“We know how important Rodri is to us. His absence has been felt, and it’s clear we need someone who can fill that void,” Guardiola admitted after the Brighton game. This latest streak has put City five points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, a position unfamiliar to the reigning champions in recent seasons.

With City’s title ambitions on the line, the pressure is mounting to bolster the squad in January. Zubimendi, with his defensive capabilities and playmaking prowess, has reportedly caught Guardiola’s attention as the ideal candidate to strengthen City’s midfield for the second half of the season.

Zubimendi’s Rising Stock

The 25-year-old Zubimendi has impressed across Europe, with standout performances for both Real Sociedad and Spain, who he helped clinch the Euro 2024 title. His form has drawn interest from top clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona. However, Zubimendi opted to remain at his hometown club, Real Sociedad, for another season, stating, “The best solution is staying. I want to grow and develop here.”

His words echoed a commitment to Sociedad, but recent reports suggest he may now be open to a move to a top club like City. This shift could signal that Zubimendi recognises an opportunity for growth in the Premier League. City, with the financial power to activate his €60 million (£50 million) release clause, appear ready to test Sociedad’s resolve.

Guardiola’s Attraction to Zubimendi

What makes Zubimendi so appealing to Guardiola? For starters, his playing style aligns closely with Guardiola’s tactical preferences. Known for his ability to disrupt opposition play while also orchestrating attacks, Zubimendi brings both defensive assurance and vision—qualities City desperately need in Rodri’s absence.

Another factor working in City’s favour is the presence of Rodri himself, Zubimendi’s international teammate. Their shared experience on the pitch could be an asset in City’s negotiations, with Rodri potentially helping to persuade Zubimendi to make the switch.

Real Sociedad’s Dilemma

Real Sociedad are in a difficult position. While Zubimendi is under contract until 2027, his rising value and interest from top clubs make it increasingly challenging for Sociedad to keep him. Given the potential financial gain, Sociedad may be more inclined to accept a significant offer from City in January.

Zubimendi has made 203 appearances for the club, but with elite clubs now circling, Sociedad may be resigned to losing their star player, sooner or later. This January could represent the perfect opportunity for both parties to move forward.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Four consecutive losses are simply unheard of for a team of this calibre, and Rodri’s absence has laid bare the need for a quality replacement. Zubimendi feels like a perfect fit. His blend of defensive tenacity and composure in possession could provide the stability City have missed without Rodri.

City fans know how crucial midfield control is to their game under Pep, and Zubimendi’s presence could restore the balance. His chemistry with Rodri on the international stage is an added bonus, potentially making his adaptation smoother. Besides, securing a young, talented midfielder who’s excelled in La Liga and European competition could future-proof the squad.

There’s a clear sense that Guardiola sees Zubimendi as more than just a stop-gap. They’re not merely looking for a substitute until Rodri returns; they’re adding depth and strength. With Liverpool and Arsenal in top form, a transfer like this could be the difference in keeping City’s title hopes alive.