Goldbridge: Why Arsenal’s Title Hopes Are All but Over

It’s Over for Arsenal in the Title Race

Chelsea Draw Leaves Arsenal Nine Points Behind Liverpool

The recent 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Arsenal has sparked intense debate around Arsenal’s chances in the Premier League title race. Speaking on That’s Football Podcast, Mark Goldbridge expressed his doubt about Arsenal’s prospects, saying, “Chelsea won Arsenal one, and I think that’s game over for Arsenal in the title race.” With Liverpool pulling five points clear of Manchester City and a significant nine points clear of Arsenal, Goldbridge believes that Arsenal’s title hopes have all but faded.

Liverpool’s Dominance and Arsenal’s Struggle

Liverpool, led by manager Arne Slot, have displayed formidable form, boasting an impressive record with only one loss and one draw so far. This consistency has positioned them as strong title contenders, a point Goldbridge emphasises: “Liverpool out there with 28 [points]… they are the team to beat at the moment.” In stark contrast, Arsenal’s performance this season has faltered, leaving them struggling to maintain pace with the top teams.

Goldbridge further illustrated the challenge facing Arsenal by explaining the gap they need to close: “To close nine points on Liverpool… you’ve got to [hope] they’ve got to lose three, you’ve got a win three, and that just puts you level.” The daunting task of consistently winning against top teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, and Spurs underlines how far Arsenal would need to go to challenge Liverpool for the title.

Injuries and Missed Opportunities

Part of Arsenal’s struggle, according to Goldbridge, stems from key injuries and missed opportunities in matches they should have won. He noted that “Saka hobbling off” affected Arsenal’s dynamics against Chelsea, contributing to their inability to secure the full three points. Goldbridge voiced his frustration with Arsenal’s lack of firepower, stating, “They’ve scored one goal in three games… Arsenal need a proper striker that can get them goals in games like this.”

This lack of clinical finishing has been a recurring issue for Arsenal, with their best chances often arising from set pieces rather than open play. “Arsenal’s biggest threat is set pieces… Where are the chances coming from open play?” Goldbridge asked, underscoring the need for more creativity and finishing prowess in the squad.

The Competitive Edge of the Premier League

Goldbridge also praised the current Premier League season, describing it as “brilliant” due to the tight competition among teams from third place down to tenth. This heightened competitiveness further complicates Arsenal’s path to the title. He remarked that the league’s strength means that “an eight-point or a nine-point gap [feels] bigger than it actually is,” as any team vying for the title would need to consistently beat both top and mid-table teams—something Arsenal has not managed this season.

While some may argue that it’s too early in the season to rule any team out, Goldbridge remains firm in his analysis, stating, “I think you can [say Arsenal are out of the title race].” His rationale stems from the belief that Arsenal doesn’t exhibit the qualities of a title-winning side this season. Goldbridge asserted, “They just don’t look like a team that’s going to close a nine-point gap on anybody.”

Arsenal’s Top Four Focus

While Arsenal’s title chances look bleak, Goldbridge doesn’t rule out a successful season altogether. Instead, he shifts focus to their top-four aspirations, stating, “For Arsenal, they will get top four, but that’s what they sort of need to look at now.” Rather than aiming for the title, Goldbridge suggests Arsenal should concentrate on securing their place in the Champions League for next season and fending off challenges from other clubs vying for the same spot.