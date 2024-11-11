Report: Why Brentford Are the League’s Most Entertaining Team

Brentford: The Premier League’s Entertainers with Goals, Drama, and Unpredictable Flair

Brentford’s campaign this season is as thrilling as it is unpredictable. With their place as joint top scorers in the Premier League at 22 goals—only matched by Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur—the West London club has captivated audiences with its commitment to an open, attacking style. Remarkably, they’ve also conceded 22 goals, creating a rare balance between offensive brilliance and defensive vulnerability. It’s a dynamic that’s made them one of the league’s most entertaining teams, as they sit at a fitting 10th in the table.

Goals Galore at the Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford’s attacking prowess has turned each game into an unpredictable spectacle, especially at home. Their last three home games alone have seen an astonishing 20 goals scored across victories against Wolves (5-3), Ipswich Town (4-3), and Bournemouth (3-2). The Gtech Community Stadium has become a fortress of free-flowing football and near-weekly drama, giving fans both goals and edge-of-the-seat moments.

This style hearkens back to an era when Newcastle United, under Kevin Keegan, earned the nickname “The Entertainers.” But Brentford’s brand of entertainment feels even more balanced and high-stakes, with an equal focus on scoring and conceding. Manager Thomas Frank summarises it best: “Yeah, never boring,” he notes with a chuckle. “We’ve scored the most goals in the league… that’s incredible. We’re Brentford, we have the third- or fourth-lowest budget—it’s normally only the big boys that do that.”

Inventive Set Pieces and Unpredictable Play

Brentford’s approach isn’t merely about scoring goals; it’s the inventive ways in which they do it. They’ve scored from free kicks, corners, and even kick-offs, with an unforgettable run of goals scored within the first 90 seconds across four consecutive matches earlier this season. Against Bournemouth, Yoane Wissa scored from a kick-off just 21 seconds after Bournemouth had taken the lead—a display of their rapid counter-attacking ability and creativity from restarts.

Wissa’s tally this season, which now sits at seven goals in ten appearances, exemplifies Brentford’s flexibility in attack. Originally signed as a winger, Wissa has shifted into a central role where he’s excelled, consistently threatening opposition defences. Brentford’s long throw-ins have also been a reliable weapon, with eight goals from throw-ins since their promotion in 2021—more than double any other team in the league. As Frank’s team continues to master set-piece creativity, their matches become a showcase of inventive football, adding yet another layer to their entertainment value.

Defending with Heart and Humour

Brentford’s defensive record, however, adds a contrasting yet equally captivating side to their game. While their attacking is relentless, their backline has shown moments of vulnerability that make each match a nail-biter. This season alone, they’ve conceded six goals in stoppage time, and their ability to hold onto leads often seems as fragile as their attacks are ferocious.

One memorable moment of defensive “buffoonery,” as some might call it, came when Sepp van den Berg, in a comical lapse of concentration, accidentally played the ball straight to Bournemouth’s Evanilson, allowing him to score. This type of defensive mishap is precisely what makes Brentford a compelling side to watch—they’re flawed, fallible, and fiercely committed to playing entertaining football.

Thomas Frank acknowledges this aspect of Brentford’s play: “I’m a positive guy, so I focus on the positives,” he says, before adding, “Of course I’d like us to win 3-0 today. That’s something we need to look into.” Brentford’s defence may not be impenetrable, but their open style has won them admirers across the league.

Thomas Frank’s Masterstroke Amid Financial Constraints

Brentford’s achievements become even more impressive when considering their financial limitations and small stadium capacity, which is the second-smallest in the league. Operating with one of the Premier League’s leanest budgets, Brentford consistently punches above their weight. Despite losing star player Ivan Toney to a transfer, Frank has managed to evolve the team, making the loss appear almost inconsequential.

“When someone leaves, others get more opportunities to shine,” Frank explains. His confidence in players like Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, coupled with new talents such as Keane Lewis-Potter and Kevin Schade, has paid dividends. Wissa and Mbeumo, in particular, stepped up last season when Toney was sidelined, and their goal-scoring form has continued into this season. “I was quite confident we weren’t lacking goals,” Frank adds, hinting that even he might be surprised by just how many they’ve netted.

Future Prospects for Brentford’s Entertainers

While some might see their current tenth position as an average league standing, Brentford’s trajectory tells a story of ambition and growth. Their knack for both scoring and conceding brings an element of unpredictability to their season, and with Thomas Frank at the helm, they’ve built an identity that’s refreshingly audacious. Brentford’s supporters can be confident that, while trophies might not be on the immediate horizon, entertainment and ambition are here to stay.

In an era where many Premier League teams are finely-tuned, hyper-organised units, Brentford’s joyous unpredictability is a refreshing anomaly. They remind us that football, at its heart, is about risk and reward—a philosophy that Thomas Frank has firmly instilled in his players. Whether it’s through daring attacks, defensive stumbles, or relentless creativity, Brentford has proven that they’re here to entertain.