Report: Injury Updates Offer Hope for Amorim’s Man Utd Reign

Man Utd Injury Update: Return Dates for Key Players as Amorim Begins Reign

As Ruben Amorim takes the reins at Manchester United, he may find himself working with a nearly complete squad in the coming weeks. This is welcome news for a club plagued by injuries, with several players edging closer to their returns. Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy’s final match, a 3-0 victory over Leicester, saw glimpses of United’s potential. As Amorim steps into the role, he could soon have some much-needed reinforcements.

From promising young talents to seasoned defenders, here’s the latest on the recovery status of United’s injured players.

Leny Yoro Nearing a Long-Awaited Debut

Leny Yoro, one of Manchester United’s big signings from Lille, has yet to make his competitive debut due to a foot injury sustained during pre-season in the United States. The 18-year-old is finally nearing a return to action after a period of careful rehabilitation and a successful surgery that has restored him to fitness.

Van Nistelrooy shared the positive news: “He’s been managed very well after his injury in pre-season. It was obviously going to be a long one. Big moment, first time back in team training. He’ll be back partially over the coming weeks, and we’ll look to get him on board as quick as possible.”

Potential return date: Sunday 1 December vs Everton

Kobbie Mainoo Progressing Well

Kobbie Mainoo, who had been showing promise before his muscle injury against Aston Villa, is also on track for a return. His absence has been felt in United’s midfield, and his progress will be encouraging news for Amorim as he seeks to bolster United’s options in the middle of the park.

Before United’s recent clash with Leicester, Van Nistelrooy commented: “Kobbie is also progressing in his injury, he’s making the right steps, but is not yet with the team, though. That needs a bit more time.”

Potential return date: Sunday 24 November vs Ipswich Town

Luke Shaw Closing in on Match Fitness

Luke Shaw, who has yet to feature this season due to a calf injury, is making strides towards full fitness. The defender was seen training prior to the Leicester match, raising hopes that his return to the pitch is imminent.

Van Nistelrooy’s recent update on Shaw was cautiously optimistic: “Luke [is] also doing pitch work like he did today. He’s progressing [and will] hopefully [be in] partial team training soon.”

Potential return date: Sunday 24 November vs Ipswich Town

Harry Maguire Working His Way Back

After suffering a leg injury in United’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, Harry Maguire has missed seven games. The defender remains focused on his rehabilitation, and although he isn’t yet back in team training, he’s edging closer to full recovery.

Van Nistelrooy confirmed before United’s Europa League game against PAOK: “Harry is still inside working on his rehab.”

Potential return date: Sunday 1 December vs Everton

Tyrell Malacia Nears a Full Comeback

Tyrell Malacia has had one of the longest injury lay-offs among United’s players, having been sidelined with a knee issue for nearly 18 months. Now back in team training, the 24-year-old could soon return to the pitch, potentially through appearances in the U21s to regain match fitness.

Van Nistelrooy said of Malacia’s progress: “Tyrell is the furthest [along] at the moment. He’s been part of team training for a couple of weeks now, fully with no restrictions. It’s good for him to play game minutes; maybe in the U21s, we have to see.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Hope on the Horizon

For Manchester United, a team stretched by a series of untimely injuries, these returns come as a boost. Ruben Amorim will undoubtedly welcome the increased options as he navigates his opening fixtures with the club. With players like Yoro and Mainoo close to readiness and Shaw and Maguire not far behind, United fans may soon see a stronger, more resilient team as the season unfolds.