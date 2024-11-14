PGMOL Launch Another Investigation on David Coote for Alleged Drug Use

David Coote Under Scrutiny: PGMOL Responds to Video Allegations

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) is investigating Premier League referee David Coote following a leaked video that allegedly shows him engaging in behaviour contrary to the standards expected of match officials. The video, widely circulated, appears to depict Coote snorting a white powder, as well as making offensive remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool Football Club.

PGMOL has confirmed it is “aware of the allegations and taking them very seriously.” This public statement reflects the organisation’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of Premier League officiating. David Coote, who officiated as a support VAR during the Euros in Germany, is currently suspended while PGMOL conducts a thorough investigation.

Details Emerge: UEFA Reacts to Coote’s Alleged Behaviour

The controversy around Coote deepened when additional footage surfaced, allegedly showing him in Germany on July 6, just a day after officiating a Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Spain and Germany. According to reports, the video captures Coote purportedly snorting a white substance. Following this revelation, UEFA, the governing body for European football, also stepped in.

A UEFA spokesperson stated, “The UEFA Referees Committee immediately suspended David Coote until further notice on 11 November… when it became aware of his inappropriate behaviour.” UEFA’s swift suspension underscores the seriousness with which both organisations are treating the matter, reinforcing the high standards expected of officials at this level.

PGMOL and FA Both Launch Investigations into Coote’s Comments

In addition to the allegations surrounding drug use, Coote is also facing scrutiny for reportedly making derogatory comments about Klopp and Liverpool, remarks that some sources say included references to Klopp’s nationality. This earlier footage began circulating on Monday and has added further weight to the ongoing investigations by both PGMOL and the Football Association (FA).

The FA, which has authority to review comments made by officials even in private settings, is examining whether Coote’s alleged remarks about Klopp could be classified as an aggravated breach of its misconduct rules. An FA spokesperson commented that they are closely monitoring the situation and will assess if any disciplinary measures are necessary.

PGMOL’s Stance: Prioritising Coote’s Welfare During Investigation

Despite the unfolding scandal, PGMOL has emphasised the importance of Coote’s welfare as part of its investigation. A PGMOL spokesperson said, “David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period.” This statement reflects PGMOL’s balanced approach, prioritising both the investigation’s integrity and the individual welfare of Coote as the matter progresses.

For now, the spotlight remains on the outcome of these investigations, with PGMOL, UEFA, and the FA each playing their part in determining the future of Coote’s officiating career. Given the gravity of these allegations, Coote’s suspension serves as a reminder of the strict standards expected within football officiating, particularly in a high-profile league like the Premier League.