Player Ratings: England dominate Greece in Nations League clash

Greece 0-3 England: Three Lions Secure Nations League Group Win in Style

England emphatically defeated Greece 3-0 in Athens on Thursday night, topping their UEFA Nations League group and delivering a commanding performance that erased memories of their October setback at Wembley.

Lee Carsley’s team showed resilience and flair in the Greek capital, combining tactical astuteness with individual brilliance to dismantle a previously unbeaten Greek side. With goals from Ollie Watkins, Jude Bellingham, and Curtis Jones, England made a powerful statement as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

England’s Early Dominance in Athens

Fans were taken aback when Harry Kane started on the bench, but Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins quickly calmed any nerves, opening the scoring in just the 10th minute. A sharp run from Jude Bellingham carved through Greece’s midfield, culminating in a precise pass to Noni Madueke, who delivered an inch-perfect assist to Watkins.

Greece sought to respond, with Liverpool’s Konstantinos Tsimikas testing Jordan Pickford with a fierce strike, but the England goalkeeper remained unyielding. Despite the hosts’ efforts, England’s defence held firm, ensuring the Three Lions carried their 1-0 lead into the break.

Second-Half Brilliance and Tactical Tweaks

England emerged from half-time with renewed energy, refusing to sit on their slender lead. Jude Bellingham almost doubled the advantage with a powerful header that rattled the post—a sign of England’s intent.

The introduction of Kane, Anthony Gordon, and Jarrod Bowen on the hour mark injected further attacking impetus. Bellingham finally got his reward, albeit in fortuitous fashion, as his shot ricocheted off the post and rebounded into the net via Greek goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Moments later, Curtis Jones marked his debut with a moment of audacious skill, flicking Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross into the net with a stunning backheel to seal the win.

England Player Ratings

Goalkeeper:

Jordan Pickford – 7/10

Defenders:

Kyle Walker – 4/10

Marc Guehi – 6/10

Ezri Konsa – 6/10

Rico Lewis – 6/10

Midfielders:

Conor Gallagher – 6/10

Curtis Jones – 8/10

Attackers:

Noni Madueke – 9/10 (Player of the Match)

Jude Bellingham – 7/10

Anthony Gordon – 5/10

Ollie Watkins – 7/10

Substitutes: