Report: Liverpool Midfield Exit Could Bolster Wolves Squad

Wolves Poised to Secure Wataru Endo Amidst Fierce Competition

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly leading the race to sign Liverpool’s Wataru Endo, with AC Milan, Celtic, and Fulham also expressing interest in the Japanese international. According to Football Insider, Wolves have “registered their interest” in the 31-year-old midfielder as they prepare for the January transfer window.

Why Wolves Are Targeting Endo

Wolves have been active in identifying reinforcements for their midfield, and Endo’s profile appears to fit their needs perfectly. His ability to break up play and offer a defensive shield in front of the backline would address Wolves’ struggles with consistency in midfield. Despite limited opportunities at Liverpool this season, Endo’s quality remains undeniable, having played 44 times under Jurgen Klopp in the previous campaign.

The opportunity to secure a seasoned international with Premier League experience could be a shrewd move for Wolves. With Endo reportedly valued between £12.5-15 million, he offers affordability compared to alternative options in the market.

Liverpool’s Midfield Reshuffle

Liverpool’s midfield transformation under new manager Arne Slot has seen Endo fall down the pecking order. Slot’s tactical shift has favoured players like Ryan Gravenberch, who has been converted from an attacking No. 8 to a more defensive No. 6 role. Gravenberch’s success in this position has made Endo surplus to requirements, leaving him frustrated with limited playing time.

Liverpool appear open to offloading Endo, especially as they prepare to pursue other targets in the defensive midfield position, such as Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. Given the Reds’ ongoing midfield rebuild, Endo’s departure seems increasingly likely.

Other Suitors for Endo

While Wolves are reportedly in pole position, they face competition from AC Milan, Celtic, Fulham, and Ipswich Town. Each club presents a unique proposition, but Wolves’ Premier League status and the chance for Endo to secure regular football could be decisive factors.

Liverpool are expected to hold out for a fee close to their original £16 million investment, ensuring they recoup most of their expenditure. With Marseille’s summer bid of £11.6 million already turned down, Wolves may need to act decisively to fend off other interested parties.

What Endo Brings to Wolves

Endo’s defensive acumen, leadership qualities, and experience at the top level make him an appealing option for Wolves. His versatility to play as a central midfielder or a deeper defensive anchor would add much-needed balance to the squad. Wolves’ ability to finalise this transfer could be pivotal in addressing their midfield vulnerabilities as they aim to climb the Premier League table.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Wolves supporters, the potential signing of Wataru Endo could spark optimism about the club’s ambitions. Fans are likely to view this as a strategic move to solidify the team’s spine. Wolves have struggled with controlling games in midfield, and Endo’s arrival might provide the stability they’ve been missing.

Supporters may also recognise Endo’s international pedigree and his performances for Stuttgart and Liverpool as evidence of his capability to excel in the Premier League. However, questions will linger about why he has struggled to secure regular minutes under Klopp.

Some fans might worry about Endo’s age, as at 31, he may not represent a long-term solution. Yet, for a squad seeking immediate improvements, his experience could outweigh concerns about his longevity.

Finally, there will be cautious optimism about Wolves’ ability to close the deal. Competing with clubs like AC Milan and Celtic underscores Endo’s quality, but fans know Wolves must act decisively to ensure they don’t lose out.

For many Wolves fans, this transfer would signal the club’s intent to compete at a higher level, and Endo’s potential signing might just be the spark the team needs to revive their campaign.