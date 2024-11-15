Report: Real Madrid Eye Bundesliga Duo Ahead of Next Season

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen Exit: Real Madrid Calling?

Xabi Alonso, the dynamic manager of Bayer Leverkusen, is reportedly set to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of this season, despite his contract running until June 2026. As per a report from EuroSport Spain, Alonso has already informed key players of his departure, with speculation rife about his next destination.

Joining Alonso in his exit is Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, a standout performer under the coach’s guidance. Both are expected to become free agents this summer, with Alonso strongly linked to a return to Real Madrid, this time as the man to succeed Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid or Bayern Munich?

EuroSport’s report suggests that Alonso’s journey is all but destined for the Bernabéu. “All roads lead to Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid next season, without waiting until June 2026,” the article asserts. However, Bayern Munich could emerge as a surprise contender if Vincent Kompany fails to impress during his tenure with the German champions.

Alonso’s stock as a coach has risen rapidly. After leading Leverkusen to an undefeated Bundesliga season and narrowly missing out on the Europa League title to Atalanta, his credentials are undeniable. As EuroSport notes, “Xabi Alonso… is highly regarded to lead the top teams in world football.”

Grimaldo’s Rise and Uncertain Future

While Alonso’s next steps seem tied to one of Europe’s elite clubs, Grimaldo’s future remains less certain. The offensively-minded full-back has reportedly decided to follow Alonso out of Leverkusen, but the Spaniard has yet to finalise his next move. According to EuroSport, “Grimaldo, who also has many suitors among Europe’s top clubs, is undecided, for now, about where he will play next season.”

Grimaldo’s departure will be a significant loss for Leverkusen, given his contributions under Alonso. However, his rapid development ensures that he is a coveted asset for clubs looking to bolster their attacking options from defence.

Uncertainty Surrounds Real Sociedad and Liverpool

Real Sociedad, where Alonso made his name as a player, could also be an option. Yet, Alonso seems keen on taking a step forward in his managerial career. The recent announcement of Roberto Olabe’s departure as Sociedad’s sporting director further complicates the Basque side’s appeal. As EuroSport highlights, “Real Sociedad is still a project yet to confirm itself as one of Europe’s elite, and Alonso does not seem inclined to return.”

Liverpool, another of Alonso’s former clubs, appears less likely, given the stability of Arne Slot’s new project. Slot has earned the trust of Liverpool’s board, and a managerial change seems improbable in the near future.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

After years of steady leadership under Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso represents an opportunity to infuse fresh ideas and youthful dynamism into the squad. His tactical nous, proven by Leverkusen’s undefeated domestic campaign, aligns perfectly with Madrid’s ambition to dominate both domestically and in Europe.

The timing also feels symbolic. Alonso was a key part of Real Madrid’s midfield during some of their most iconic modern campaigns, and his return as a coach could inspire a new era of success. Fans can’t help but dream of Alonso building a team around emerging stars like Jude Bellingham while maintaining the competitive edge of veterans like Luka Modric.

There is also excitement about Alejandro Grimaldo potentially joining Madrid. An attacking left-back of his calibre could perfectly complement the team’s style, especially with Carlo Ancelotti’s preference for dynamic wing play. While his destination remains uncertain, the possibility of reuniting with Alonso in Madrid could be enticing.

That said, fans will need to temper expectations. With Ancelotti unlikely to leave before the end of the season, patience will be key. If Alonso truly is the “chosen one,” the Bernabéu faithful will eagerly await his arrival, trusting that he can restore Madrid to the pinnacle of European football.