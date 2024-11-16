Why Willian Left Arsenal: A Story of Integrity and Career Reflection

Willian’s Vision: From Premier League Star to Mentor for Future Talents

Willian, the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger, has turned his attention towards nurturing the next generation of footballers. Now playing for Olympiacos in Greece, the Brazilian has spoken openly about his ambition to become a football agent, driven by his desire to guide young players away from the pitfalls that can derail careers. His insights come from years at the top level, experiencing both triumphs and challenges.

Lessons Learned From a Decorated Career

Reflecting on his journey, Willian emphasised the fragility of a footballer’s career. In an interview, he warned young players: “You can kill your career, your life, if you don’t have good people who always say the truth.” Willian also highlighted the temptations that come with success: “In football, things can come easy—money, everything you want. Everyone wants to be your friend. But in five minutes, you can destroy what you’ve built in 15 years.”

His experiences with Arsenal and Chelsea underscore the wisdom he hopes to pass on. After leaving Chelsea in 2020, Willian joined Arsenal on a three-year deal but departed after just one turbulent season. “When I left Arsenal, everyone knew it was not good,” he admitted. “It was a difficult year for me. I decided to leave, even though I had two years left on my contract. I said to them, ‘Let’s break it—it hasn’t worked the way we wanted.'”

Integrity Over Financial Gain

Walking away from Arsenal cost Willian an estimated £20 million in wages, a decision few players would make. However, the winger prioritised happiness over financial reward. “I know money is important, but it’s not the first thing in my life. For me, God first, then my family, then football,” he explained.

This commitment to values is what Willian hopes to instil in aspiring footballers. As he contemplates a future beyond playing, his message is clear: success requires discipline, self-awareness, and trusted guidance.

A New Chapter in Greece

Since joining Olympiacos in September, Willian has made six appearances, mostly in the Europa League. An ankle injury has limited his minutes, but his contributions have helped the Greek side earn seven points in their last four matches, climbing to 11th in the league.

With an eye on mentoring and the possibility of playing into his 40s, Willian’s legacy seems destined to extend far beyond the pitch.