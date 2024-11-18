Report: Arsenal Defensive Options Dwindle Amid Growing Injury List

Arsenal Injury Update: Key Concerns Ahead of Nottingham Forest Match

For Arsenal, the international break has brought more headaches than respite. Already contending with a mounting injury list, Mikel Arteta must now navigate fresh concerns over key players. As the Gunners prepare for Nottingham Forest’s visit this weekend, defensive gaps and fitness doubts over stars like Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice pose significant challenges. However, there is some encouragement with the return of captain Martin Ødegaard, whose recent performance against Chelsea offered a glimpse of stability. Here’s an updated look at Arsenal’s injury concerns.

Ben White’s Long-Term Absence

Ben White has been one of Arsenal’s most dependable players this season, but a knee issue has sidelined him for an extended period. The defender had been playing through the pain in recent weeks, and during the international break, a minor procedure was deemed necessary.

While a specific timeline for White’s return remains unclear, speculation suggests he may be unavailable until early 2025. This leaves Arteta with a significant void in his defensive setup at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Potential return date: Early 2025

Bukayo Saka’s Fragile Fitness

Arsenal’s dynamic winger Bukayo Saka is facing yet another fitness battle. Forced off during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, Saka’s withdrawal reignited concerns about his ability to cope with the physical demands of a packed schedule. This follows a recent spell on the sidelines that saw him miss key fixtures against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arteta acknowledged his concerns post-match, and Saka subsequently withdrew from England duty during the international break. His availability for Nottingham Forest remains uncertain, leaving Arsenal fans in suspense.

Potential return date: Unknown

Declan Rice’s Doubts

Declan Rice, Arsenal’s marquee summer signing, has also been added to the growing list of injury concerns. After missing the Champions League defeat to Inter Milan with a broken toe, Rice returned for the Chelsea clash but lasted just 70 minutes before being substituted.

Though his inclusion at Stamford Bridge was a positive sign, Rice’s withdrawal from the England squad during the break suggests his condition is still being monitored closely. Like Saka, his status for the weekend remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Leandro Trossard’s Belgium Blow

Leandro Trossard’s fitness is another point of concern for Arsenal after the midfielder was forced off during Belgium’s match against Israel. While the exact nature of the injury has not been disclosed, it was significant enough to see Trossard substituted in the first half.

With Arsenal already stretched in midfield, Arteta will be eager for clarity on Trossard’s situation as the team returns to Premier League action.

Potential return date: Unknown

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Uncertain Comeback

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s return from injury was brief but promising, as he featured for six minutes against Southampton before the October international break. Unfortunately, the Japan international suffered a recurrence of his issue, ruling him out once again.

With Ben White now sidelined, Tomiyasu’s absence adds to Arsenal’s defensive woes. Arteta recently expressed cautious optimism about Tomiyasu’s recovery:

“We don’t know that (how long he will be out for). It doesn’t look like, hopefully, a long period but we have to see when he comes back how he reacts to the load and to the impact on the pitch as well.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Riccardo Calafiori Nearing Return

Riccardo Calafiori has been absent since Arsenal’s Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk last month. The Italian left-back, signed during the summer, has missed five consecutive matches across all competitions.

Arteta, however, hinted at positive news, suggesting Calafiori could return after the international break. His comeback would bolster Arsenal’s left-back options, which already include Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, and Jurrien Timber.

Potential return date: Late November

Kieran Tierney’s Long Road Back

Kieran Tierney’s ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury suffered during Euro 2024 has kept him out of action for months. Once a key figure in Arsenal’s defence, Tierney has struggled to regain full fitness and faces an uncertain future at the club.

Arteta recently provided an update:

“I think he’s quite close. He’s looking really good. I think he’s over the period where he was still struggling, so he looks really sharp out there. He hasn’t trained with the team yet but hopefully, he can do that in the next week or two.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Managing Arsenal’s Depth

The spate of injuries is a test of Arsenal’s depth and resilience. Arteta has already had to reshuffle his squad this season, but the continued absences of key players will put greater pressure on fringe players and tactical adaptability. With pivotal fixtures in the Premier League and Champions League looming, ensuring the return of these players could define Arsenal’s season.

While Martin Ødegaard’s recovery provides a glimmer of hope, much depends on how swiftly other stars can regain fitness. Until then, the Gunners must find a way to navigate this challenging period and maintain momentum in their quest for silverware.