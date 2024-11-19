Report: Bundesliga Right-Back linked with Manchester City return

Man City Eye Return for Bundesliga Star Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester City are reportedly considering a bold move to bring back former academy graduate Jeremie Frimpong, as Pep Guardiola plans for life after Kyle Walker. Frimpong, now 23, has emerged as one of Europe’s most dynamic wing-backs, showcasing his talent at Bayer Leverkusen. This potential transfer, first reported by TEAMtalk, signals City’s intent to future-proof their squad with top-tier talent.

Replacing a Club Legend

Kyle Walker, now 34, has been a stalwart for Manchester City, but his age has prompted Guardiola and his team to seek long-term options. According to TEAMtalk sources, the Cityzens are targeting “the next generation of winners,” with right-back identified as a key position to address.

Jeremie Frimpong fits the bill perfectly. Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, the Dutch international has been instrumental in the team’s success, including their stunning unbeaten Bundesliga-winning campaign in 2023/24. With 26 goals and 38 assists in 158 appearances for the German side, Frimpong has developed into a versatile force capable of operating both as a right-back and a right-winger.

Why Frimpong Appeals to Guardiola

Frimpong’s journey began at Manchester City’s academy before a modest £350,000 move to Celtic in 2019. His meteoric rise at Leverkusen has seen him linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, who were unable to secure a deal despite showing strong interest.

What makes Frimpong so appealing to Guardiola is his combination of attacking flair and defensive reliability. His pace, creativity, and adaptability align with City’s tactical demands. With speculation surrounding Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso’s potential departure to Real Madrid, Frimpong might be open to a return to Manchester.

Transfer Dynamics and Potential Obstacles

Frimpong’s release clause of £33.5 million, active last summer, surprisingly went untriggered. If reactivated, it is expected to increase, potentially complicating City’s pursuit. Nevertheless, Guardiola’s squad depth and financial resources ensure they remain serious contenders for his signature.

City are also monitoring other right-back options, but Frimpong’s academy connection and proven track record make him a compelling target. His return would symbolise the club’s faith in its developmental pipeline, coupled with a keen eye for global talent.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Here’s a player who not only knows the City culture but has evolved into one of Europe’s standout full-backs. Frimpong’s incredible stats – 26 goals and 38 assists – prove he’s not just a defensive option but a game-changer in the final third.

Kyle Walker has been immense, but time waits for no one. Bringing in Frimpong could mean Pep has someone who embodies the dynamism and tactical versatility needed to sustain City’s dominance. Imagine Frimpong overlapping with Phil Foden or linking up with Erling Haaland – it’s a thrilling prospect for any City fan.

While the potential increase in his release clause may concern some, we’ve seen City back Guardiola’s vision time and again. Frimpong’s return would be a statement of intent – reinforcing the club’s ambition to stay ahead of the curve. With other clubs sniffing around, including Manchester United, making this move swiftly is crucial.

Frimpong isn’t just an ex-academy product; he’s a superstar in the making, and seeing him in sky blue again could herald a new chapter of dominance at the Etihad.