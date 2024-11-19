Report: Man United consider swap deal to bolster attacking options

Napoli and Manchester United Linked in January Swap Deal

Napoli’s talismanic striker Victor Osimhen could be at the centre of a dramatic January transfer involving Manchester United. According to Calcio Napoli, United are keen on securing the Nigerian forward’s services and have proposed an intriguing swap deal involving Joshua Zirkzee and a cash offer of €30 million.

Napoli’s Dilemma

Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe. His current release clause stands at €75 million, a figure that appears too steep for clubs in the winter window. While United’s offer is substantial, Napoli are reportedly reluctant to accept any player-exchange deals, preferring an all-cash arrangement.

The Naples club faces financial considerations, as Osimhen’s €12 million net salary continues to weigh heavily on their budget. Despite these challenges, Napoli are aware of Osimhen’s resurgence this season, with his prolific scoring form reinforcing his value in the market.

United’s Ambitious Play

Joshua Zirkzee, the Dutch forward included in United’s offer, has been a revelation for Bologna in Serie A. However, opinions on his potential impact in the Premier League remain divided. United view Zirkzee as a valuable part of the deal, which could offset some of the financial hurdles of landing Osimhen.

Whether this deal materialises will likely hinge on Napoli’s flexibility in negotiations and United’s willingness to increase their cash offer. For now, Osimhen remains firmly in the spotlight as January approaches.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Osimhen’s raw pace, power, and predatory instincts would address United’s long-standing issues in front of goal. He’s exactly the kind of marquee signing the club needs to challenge the league’s elite.

While Zirkzee has potential, swapping him for Osimhen feels like a massive upgrade. Imagine Osimhen linking up with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes — the synergy could reignite United’s attacking prowess. The proposed €30 million cash offer may not match Napoli’s valuation, but if it helps bring Osimhen to Old Trafford, fans would back the club pushing further financially.

Osimhen’s experience in Serie A and the Champions League makes him a proven talent. He has the attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and his arrival could mark the beginning of a new era under Rúben Amorim. If this deal happens, it would not only bolster United’s squad but also send a statement of intent to their rivals.