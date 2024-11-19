Report: Man City Could Re-Sign Former Defender – Chelsea and Spurs Also in the Race

Zabarnyi Chase Heats Up: Chelsea, Spurs, and City in the Hunt

Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi is fast becoming one of the most talked-about defenders in the Premier League. The 22-year-old Ukrainian international has shone in his first full season with the Cherries, helping them surge up the table under Andoni Iraola. His form has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England, with Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City all reportedly monitoring his situation, as per TeamTalk.

Rising Star in Defence

Zabarnyi’s journey to Bournemouth is nothing short of remarkable. His £15 million move from Dynamo Kyiv during the turmoil of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was fraught with challenges. Yet, despite the difficulties, Zabarnyi has adapted seamlessly to life in England. He has emerged as a vital part of Bournemouth’s defensive unit, a key factor in their surprising push towards the Premier League’s top four.

Sources suggest Chelsea, Spurs, and Man City are eager to bolster their backlines, and Zabarnyi ticks plenty of boxes. However, Bournemouth’s determination to keep their star until the summer, coupled with his new contract running until 2029, ensures any January deal will come at a premium.

Chelsea’s Defensive Dilemma

Chelsea’s pursuit of Zabarnyi stems from doubts surrounding current centre-back options Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi. The club is also reportedly tracking Benfica’s Tomas Araujo, but Zabarnyi is viewed as a more cost-effective solution to their defensive woes. With Benfica demanding an £82 million release clause for Araujo, Zabarnyi could offer similar quality at a more reasonable fee.

“He’s proven he can handle the rigours of the Premier League at a young age,” a source explained. Chelsea see Zabarnyi as a player capable of slotting into their defensive structure without significant adjustment time.

Spurs and City Add to the Competition

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is also keen on defensive reinforcements, particularly with concerns over the reliability of backup options like Ben Davies. Zabarnyi’s blend of physicality and technical ability aligns with Postecoglou’s playing style. However, Spurs are also exploring other targets, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

For Manchester City, the interest in Zabarnyi comes with a twist. According to sources, Ruben Dias could be on his way out, with Zabarnyi identified as a potential long-term successor. City’s strategy of recruiting young, high-potential talent makes Zabarnyi an ideal candidate for their system.

Bournemouth’s Leverage and Potential Obstacles

Bournemouth’s insistence on keeping Zabarnyi puts them in a strong negotiating position. “They will only entertain offers that they cannot reject,” reports TeamTalk. With his long-term contract providing added leverage, any move will likely require a significant fee. Given the growing interest, a bidding war could push Zabarnyi’s valuation even higher.

While Chelsea, Spurs, and City continue their pursuit, the question remains: can Bournemouth hold onto their star man, or will one of the Premier League giants meet their demands?

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Manchester City fans, the prospect of signing Illia Zabarnyi brings a mix of intrigue and caution. Zabarnyi has shown immense promise, but replacing Ruben Dias—one of the club’s most reliable defenders—would be no small task. Zabarnyi’s age and adaptability could make him a seamless fit for Pep Guardiola’s system, yet fans may worry if he can immediately replicate the Portuguese defender’s influence in high-stakes matches.

City’s recruitment of young stars has been successful in recent years, with players like Josko Gvardiol settling in well. Zabarnyi could follow a similar trajectory, providing both immediate squad depth and long-term potential. However, should Dias leave, it might also signal the need for a more experienced option to maintain stability during the transition.

Ultimately, Zabarnyi’s inclusion would likely excite supporters, particularly given the club’s track record of developing talent. But any move would also depend heavily on Bournemouth’s demands and City’s willingness to commit to what could be a hefty price tag.