Report: Man United Star’s Agent ‘Already Pushing’ for January Move Despite Ruben Amorim’s Arrival

Zirkzee’s Future at Manchester United: A Move on the Horizon?

The future of Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has taken centre stage in transfer rumours, with Italian outlet Calciomercato reporting that the Dutchman’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is already working behind the scenes to secure his next move. This comes amid speculation that Zirkzee’s underwhelming form at Old Trafford has made him a potential candidate for an exit.

While head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly plans to give Zirkzee more opportunities to prove himself, it appears the club’s hierarchy may have run out of patience with the player. Described by some as another Erik ten Hag misstep in the transfer market, the forward has yet to showcase the form that prompted United to invest €42.5m in him last summer.

Juventus as the Next Destination?

According to Calciomercato, the links between Zirkzee and Juventus are not just speculative; his agent is actively pursuing the possibility of a move to the Serie A giants. Notably, Kia Joorabchian is said to have a strong rapport with Juventus transfer chief Cristiano Giuntoli. Their discussions, reportedly ongoing for months, suggest there is mutual interest in a deal.

Juventus might see Zirkzee as a cost-effective alternative to Dusan Vlahovic, whose performances and contract negotiations have both stalled. Zirkzee’s wage demands align well with the Turin club’s revised financial structure, making him a viable candidate for a January loan, which could evolve into a permanent deal later.

A key factor in this potential move is Zirkzee’s relationship with former Bologna boss Thiago Motta, under whom the forward enjoyed his best spells of form. This connection could make the transition smoother and more appealing for all parties involved.

Kia Joorabchian’s Role: A Double-Edged Sword?

Joorabchian’s influence in Zirkzee’s career has been both a blessing and a curse. While his negotiation prowess opens doors at elite clubs, his high demands have previously hindered moves. This summer, Joorabchian reportedly demanded a €15m commission during Zirkzee’s proposed transfer to AC Milan, effectively scuttling the deal.

However, Juventus seems less deterred by the agent’s demands, largely due to Joorabchian’s established relationship with Giuntoli. For Zirkzee, this partnership might offer a lifeline to revitalise his career after a difficult period in England.

Manchester United’s Perspective: Cut Losses or Persevere?

From Manchester United’s standpoint, letting Zirkzee leave could be seen as a pragmatic decision, particularly if his performances don’t improve in the coming months. However, losing him for less than the €42.5m spent would highlight ongoing concerns about their recruitment strategy under Erik ten Hag.

Critics have already labelled Zirkzee as a flop, grouping him with other failed experiments under the Dutch manager. For Ruben Amorim, salvaging Zirkzee’s form could prove crucial in his own efforts to stabilise United’s season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Manchester United supporter, there’s a palpable sense of frustration regarding Zirkzee’s situation. The promise that came with his arrival hasn’t materialised, and the whispers of an exit so soon after his signing suggest deeper systemic issues in the club’s transfer strategy.

Allowing a young, talented player to leave before fully exploring his potential feels short-sighted. Yes, Zirkzee’s performances have been underwhelming, but so too have the opportunities afforded to him in a chaotic United setup. Ruben Amorim’s insistence on giving him another chance should be commended, though his faith will need backing from the club’s board.

Juventus’ interest adds complexity. It’s tempting to offload a player and recoup funds, but watching Zirkzee thrive under Thiago Motta in Turin would sting, particularly if United’s attacking issues persist. For fans, it raises a bitter question: are United prematurely discarding another player who could flourish elsewhere?

Joorabchian’s involvement also casts a shadow over the process. His history of high demands and opportunistic moves stokes concerns about whether this potential transfer serves Zirkzee’s best interests or merely pads the agent’s reputation. The next few months will be telling for United’s long-term vision—and their ability to nurture talent rather than discard it prematurely.