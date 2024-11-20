Report: Arsenal legend to take charge of Genoa

Vieira’s New Chapter in Management with Genoa

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is set to embark on a fresh managerial journey, this time in Italy, with Serie A side Genoa.

Vieira’s Return to the Dugout

After a brief spell at Strasbourg, where his tenure ended prematurely during pre-season, Vieira is poised to take the reins at Genoa. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 48-year-old has reached an agreement with the club and is expected to be officially announced as the new manager soon.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Genoa appoint Patrick Vieira as new head coach to replace Alberto Gilardino. Agreement done as Vieira will start work at Genoa this week. 🇫🇷🤝🏻 @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/w0WyvRjlDh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2024

Genoa, currently sitting 17th in Serie A, parted ways with Alberto Gilardino on Tuesday, prompting the search for an experienced figure to steer the club away from the relegation zone.

A Reunion with Familiar Faces

Joining Genoa presents an intriguing dynamic for Vieira, as he will be managing former Manchester City teammate Mario Balotelli. The enigmatic striker, who signed with Genoa in the summer, is yet to find the back of the net this season. Their prior connection could prove pivotal in revitalising the team’s fortunes.

Vieira’s Managerial Path

Vieira’s managerial career began at Manchester City, working within the academy setup before making the leap to senior management with New York City FC. His subsequent roles at Nice and Strasbourg showcased moments of promise but also underlined the challenges of consistency at the top level.

Despite these hurdles, Vieira has never ruled out a future role at Arsenal. Speaking to L’Equipe in 2018, he admitted, “Let’s say that one day, it may interest me… Someday.”

This latest challenge at Genoa could be a vital step in shaping Vieira’s long-term ambitions in management.