Report: Defensive boost for Man Utd with player’s return to training

Yoro Returns to Full Man Utd Training as Ruben Amorim Takes Charge

Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United began with a significant boost as Leny Yoro returned to full training, marking a pivotal moment for the young centre-back and the club.

Summer Signing Finally Joins the Action

The 19-year-old Yoro, signed for an initial £52m from under the noses of Real Madrid, has been sidelined since a pre-season foot injury. His absence meant he played no part during Erik ten Hag’s time at the helm, leaving fans eager to see the highly-rated defender in action.

Spotted fully participating in Amorim’s inaugural training session, Yoro appears ready to make an impact. Previously limited to lighter duties, his return suggests a gradual reintegration into match fitness, though competitive minutes may still be weeks away.

Changes in Defence Amid Injuries

Yoro’s involvement hints at tactical tweaks, as he was seen in a back three alongside Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans. This potential shift in formation comes as the club faces a defensive crisis. Victor Lindelof suffered an injury during international duty, Lisandro Martinez withdrew from Argentina’s squad, and Harry Maguire remains short of full fitness.

A Measured Return for Yoro

While fans may be eager to see Yoro in competitive action, reports indicate he could feature for the Under-21s before making his senior debut under Amorim. December looks like the most realistic timeframe for his first team comeback, providing a cautious but steady path to full recovery.

Yoro’s return injects hope into a defensive unit stretched thin by injuries, giving Amorim a fresh option to shape his era at Old Trafford.