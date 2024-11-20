Analysis: Is Mikel Arteta Still Making Progress at Arsenal?

Arsenal’s Premier League Struggles Under Mikel Arteta: What’s Gone Wrong?

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta laid out ambitious goals for his squad. “We want to improve in everything,” the Spaniard asserted, highlighting metrics in attack, defence, restarts, and set pieces. Yet, three months into the campaign, Arsenal have failed to show significant progress in any of these areas, raising questions about their trajectory.

Arsenal’s Form: Results Fall Short

Arsenal’s current Premier League position, fourth, doesn’t tell the full story. Nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool and four behind a struggling Manchester City, the Gunners are far from the title contention many hoped for.

Their season so far:

Competition Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference League Position All Competitions 9 5 3 +15 4th

Key setbacks have stemmed from injuries and ill-discipline. Arsenal have had three red cards in their first eight matches, often leading to costly dropped points. Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard, both dismissed for avoidable offences, epitomise the lapses in concentration that have plagued Arteta’s side.

Martin Ødegaard’s prolonged absence with an ankle injury exposed Arsenal’s lack of creative options. With the Norwegian sidelined, their play has become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka, and their offensive output has stagnated. Set pieces remain Arsenal’s most dependable route to goal, a stark contrast to their fluid attack last season.

Saka and Raya Shine Amid Struggles

While Arsenal’s collective performances have faltered, a few individuals have stood out. Bukayo Saka has been the team’s attacking linchpin, delivering goals or assists in nearly every Premier League outing. His seven assists are only bettered by Nuno Tavares across Europe’s top five leagues.

At the other end, David Raya has been a revelation. The Spanish goalkeeper has delivered critical saves to keep Arsenal competitive, including memorable double stops against Aston Villa and Atalanta. However, the fact that Raya faces twice as many shots on target per game compared to last season underlines Arsenal’s defensive frailties.

“In every game there will be a mistake,” Raya once cautioned. So far, his brilliance has often masked Arsenal’s broader issues at the back.

Summer Signings Yet to Impress

Edu Gaspar’s resignation as sporting director earlier this month left questions about Arsenal’s recruitment strategy. New signings Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, and Raheem Sterling have struggled to make an impact.

Merino, recovering from a significant injury, has yet to find his rhythm. Speaking candidly about Arsenal’s physical style, Merino joked: “We look like a basketball team now.” Sterling, meanwhile, has been relegated to the bench, his loan spell from Chelsea offering little value so far.

Even established players like Leandro Trossard have underperformed. Once a reliable option off the bench, Trossard has failed to find the net since September and is now sidelined with an injury.

Reasons for Optimism

Despite their stumbles, Arsenal still have reasons for cautious optimism. Martin Ødegaard’s return to fitness could reignite the team’s creativity, and with their most challenging fixtures now behind them, a kinder schedule beckons.

Opta’s metrics show Arsenal have one of the league’s easiest run-ins over the next ten games. Moreover, their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace and favourable Champions League position offer opportunities to salvage silverware this season.

The Premier League title may feel out of reach, but Arsenal are far from finished. If Arteta can address the lapses in discipline and rediscover the attacking fluency of last term, there’s still time to turn this season around.