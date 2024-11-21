Preview: Will Newcastle continue winning streak against West Ham?

Newcastle vs West Ham: Can the Hammers Turn Their Season Around?

As Premier League action resumes, West Ham face a daunting trip to Newcastle, desperate for a spark to reignite their faltering campaign. Meanwhile, Newcastle have rediscovered their form and look primed to capitalise on the visitors’ struggles.

Struggling West Ham Under Pressure

The Hammers’ season under Julen Lopetegui has been nothing short of underwhelming. After an ambitious summer spending spree, expectations were high, but results have fallen far short. With just three wins from their opening 11 Premier League matches, West Ham languish well below mid-table.

Their last outing, a drab 0-0 draw with Everton, hardly inspired confidence. Reports suggest Lopetegui’s position may already be under scrutiny, piling further pressure on the team to deliver at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s Resurgence

In contrast, Newcastle have shaken off their slow start to the season with an impressive turnaround. Eddie Howe’s side are on a three-game winning streak across all competitions, showing the grit and quality that propelled them into the Champions League last term.

Their home record speaks volumes, with St James’ Park becoming a fortress for the Magpies. As they prepare to host West Ham, confidence will be flowing, particularly if key players like Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson make their returns.

Team News: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

For Newcastle, injuries remain a concern. Emil Krafth is out with a broken collarbone, joining Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles on the sidelines. Dan Burn’s suspension leaves a gap in defence, with Lloyd Kelly expected to step up alongside Fabian Schar. However, promising news comes as Lewis Miley is fit again, offering additional midfield options.

West Ham face their own selection headaches. Niclas Fullkrug’s availability remains uncertain due to a lingering Achilles problem, while Mohammed Kudus is still suspended. Edson Alvarez’s return from suspension will bolster their midfield, but the Hammers need more to challenge Newcastle’s dominance.

Prediction: Newcastle’s Momentum to Continue

Newcastle’s recent form and home advantage make them clear favourites. West Ham’s struggles on the road and lack of cutting-edge attack suggest another difficult evening.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

Head-to-Head Record